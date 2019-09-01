The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss NC State's 34-6 victory over East Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

Some of the topics included:

• Game balls from the win.

• Starting debut for redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay.

• The transition to a 3-3-5 defensive alignment.

• What areas could be improved upon.

Click below to listen to the podcast: