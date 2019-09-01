The Wolfpacker Podcast: Postgame reflections
The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss NC State's 34-6 victory over East Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.
Some of the topics included:
• Game balls from the win.
• Starting debut for redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay.
• The transition to a 3-3-5 defensive alignment.
• What areas could be improved upon.
Click below to listen to the podcast:
