The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 16
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: West Virginia 44, NC State 27
• The Wolfpacker — Three NC State football commits picked for Shrine Bowl
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's defense vs. West Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense vs. West Virginia
• Raleigh News & Observer — Game review: Key plays in NC State’s loss to West Virginia
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 4
• GoPack.com — King’s Hat Trick Leads Women’s Soccer To 3-1 Win Over Furman
• Technician — Takeaways from a disappointing effort against WVU
• Technician — Lackluster performance leads to all-round low defensive grades for Pack Football
• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State quarterbacks find success as NFL starters
• Technician — Turner and Knizner help in playoff push, MiLB seasons wrapping up
• Technician — King is queen as Tziarra’s hat trick sees Pack past Furman
Tweets of the day
It is not easy to record a hat trick. @tziarra has done it with 40 minutes to spare! @packwsoccer's lead has been extended to 3-1. Watch live!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 15, 2019
📺 ACC Network (https://t.co/b0ACtNFKPH)#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/AnaffpllhE
PHOTOS: 35 images from @PackFootball's game against West Virginia https://t.co/en7p7C5fae pic.twitter.com/XixkTUcwYX— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) September 15, 2019
There’s just not enough money... https://t.co/TlAobC4DrD— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) September 16, 2019
Video of the day
NC State’s band playing Sweet Caroline 🤦🏻♂️ #wvu pic.twitter.com/zFuQx7Ewll— Chris Walters (@ChrisWalters_WV) September 14, 2019
——
