{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 07:47:45 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 16

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: West Virginia 44, NC State 27

• The Wolfpacker — Three NC State football commits picked for Shrine Bowl

• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's defense vs. West Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense vs. West Virginia

• Raleigh News & Observer — Game review: Key plays in NC State’s loss to West Virginia

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 4

• GoPack.com — King’s Hat Trick Leads Women’s Soccer To 3-1 Win Over Furman

• Technician — Takeaways from a disappointing effort against WVU

• Technician — Lackluster performance leads to all-round low defensive grades for Pack Football

• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State quarterbacks find success as NFL starters

• Technician — Turner and Knizner help in playoff push, MiLB seasons wrapping up

• Technician — King is queen as Tziarra’s hat trick sees Pack past Furman


