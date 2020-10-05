 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 5
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Oct. 5.

NC State Wolfpack football receiver Emeka Emezie
Emeka Emezie's touchdown with 23 seconds left sealed NC State's 30-29 win over Pittsburgh. (ACC Media)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 30, Pittsburgh 29

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections with former NC State DE Mike Rose: Pittsburgh

• The Wolfpacker — What happens after a national writer bet against NC State Saturday

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win at Pittsburgh

• Technician — Devin Leary, O-line nearly ace offensive grades despite tough test at Pittsburgh

• Technician — Motivated Wolfpack football proving it can win close games

• Technician — Pittsburgh Takeaways: NC State passing attack back on track

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

