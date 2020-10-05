The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 5
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 30, Pittsburgh 29
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections with former NC State DE Mike Rose: Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — What happens after a national writer bet against NC State Saturday
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win at Pittsburgh
• Technician — Devin Leary, O-line nearly ace offensive grades despite tough test at Pittsburgh
• Technician — Motivated Wolfpack football proving it can win close games
• Technician — Pittsburgh Takeaways: NC State passing attack back on track
Tweets Of The Day
"Hey, Joe .. when the last time NC State won an ACC game like that?"— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 4, 2020
Hint: Ask Mike Glennon or Torry Holt.
Three key plays from State's 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh .. https://t.co/AmTjJ1X4gU
ACC Panic Room: @lebrownlow and I discuss Leary fulfilling the prophecy for NC State fans. Plus, UNC was understandably sloppy in their win over BC. pic.twitter.com/QfG0nHmEmJ— Joe BOOvies (@joeovies) October 5, 2020
My @ACCFootball Power Rankings, after watching all 15 teams in multiple games:— David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) October 4, 2020
1-@ClemsonFB
(gap)
2-@NDFootball
3-@CanesFootball
4-@TarHeelFootball
5-@UVAFootball
6-Virginia Tech
7-NC State
8-Pitt
9-Louisville
10-Wake Forest
11-BC
(gap)
12-Syracuse
13-Georgia Tech
14-FSU
15-Duke
Carter-Finley looking great, can’t wait to get back there on 10/17. Great to see so much @PackAthletics gear on people in the area after yesterday’s @PackFootball win. Fun one and something big to build off with a third straight road opportunity this week. #GoPack #HTT pic.twitter.com/wds8rZnK9H— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) October 4, 2020
Top 🔟... pic.twitter.com/PsCzBZhuRT— De'Ante Green (@DeAnteGreen35) October 3, 2020
UVa currently sits as a 9.5-pt favorite for this week’s game against NC State at Scott Stadium. If that line holds, it will be the most Virginia has been favored by in an ACC game since 2011— Brandon Lloyd (@blloyd8298) October 5, 2020
ACC opening lines— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) October 4, 2020
UNC -7 vs VT
UVA -9 vs NC State
Clemson -16 vs Miami
Duke -1 @ Syracuse
Notre Dame -21 vs FSU
Pitt -4 @ BC
Lou -5 @ GT
Clemson (1), Notre Dame (5), Miami (7) and North Carolina (8) are the other four ACC teams in the Top 25 this week.— David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) October 4, 2020
NC State and Virginia both received votes - 18 and 5, respectively. https://t.co/GxzdmfkSKP
It’ll be all over your feed on Friday. We have to wait until the next time @AriWasserman co-hosts.— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 4, 2020
Believe me, I’d rather just get it over with. https://t.co/3tmxngTB0Q
@packswimdive JT Ewing Commits to NC State https://t.co/N9v0bXaM1B— CollegeSwimming (@collegeswimnews) October 4, 2020
Video Of The Day
One time's not enough, let's go again.#HTT pic.twitter.com/WkNMBVf1RA— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 5, 2020
