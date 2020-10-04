Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker postgame podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-The Pack's 30-29 road win at No. 24 Pittsburgh.

-Wolfpack's run defense steps up.

-Evaluating quarterback Devin Leary's big performance.

-Game balls for MVPs of the game.

