The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Oct. 26.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: UNC 48, NC State 21
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections podcast: UNC with former NC State DE Mike Rose
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s loss at UNC
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘Running over people, it just happens.’ Javonte Williams a tank in UNC blowout
• Fayetteville Observer — No classic, but still big moments in UNC-NC State rivalry game
• Technician — UNC takeaways: Missed tackles, offensive identity issues
• Technician — Injuries finally catch up to Wolfpack defense in loss to UNC
Tweets Of The Day
2021 four-star Roosevelt Wheeler will announce his top five schools on Oct. 31st.— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) October 25, 2020
Sources: NC State will host its own MTE from November 25th-27th in Raleigh. Field will include Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky, and North Florida.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 23, 2020
There goes Aaron McLaughlin 75 yards up the right sideline on an option play. I've got McLaughlin with 136 yards and 2 TD on 10 carries. Denmark 31-7, 11:10— David Roberts (@FCNDavidRoberts) October 24, 2020
Aaron McLaughlin hits Casey Gunn on a 30-yard TD. Let's adjust that to 5-for-6 passing for 159 yards and 3 TDs for McLaughlin this quarter. Denmark 52-14, 3Q— David Roberts (@FCNDavidRoberts) October 24, 2020
Happy Birthday @Dash_Ingram !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/wjCPCfKlWm— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 26, 2020
Happy Birthday @CallOnTyrone_5 !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/Nf1VfUwskM— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 26, 2020
Last night's @RaysBaseball #WorldSeries hero, @Brett_Phillips8, is a former @NCStateBaseball signee from Seminole, Fla., who chose late to sign with the @astros for $300,000 as a 6th-round pick in the 2012 draft instead of coming to Raleigh. @Elliott_Avent knows talent. https://t.co/YFTzQf2aA9— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) October 25, 2020
Javonte Williams forced SEVENTEEN (17) missed tackles on runs vs NC State— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 25, 2020
Most in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/6pmYYaIBTK
Headed back to Raleigh with ✌️ wins on the weekend! pic.twitter.com/HtfXiku280— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) October 25, 2020
Committed to standing together.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 25, 2020
Committed to respecting each other.
Committed to equality.#PackUnited // #UNITYWeek pic.twitter.com/F9AJsy5ov1
Video Of The Day
