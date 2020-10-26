 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 26
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 26

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Oct. 26.

NC State Wolfpack basketball target Roosevelt Wheeler
Top Pack target Roosevelt Wheeler is set to narrow his list. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: UNC 48, NC State 21

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections podcast: UNC with former NC State DE Mike Rose

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s loss at UNC

• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘Running over people, it just happens.’ Javonte Williams a tank in UNC blowout

• Fayetteville Observer — No classic, but still big moments in UNC-NC State rivalry game

• Technician — UNC takeaways: Missed tackles, offensive identity issues

• Technician — Injuries finally catch up to Wolfpack defense in loss to UNC

• GoPack.com — Volleyball wins second straight

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}