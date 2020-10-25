Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-The Pack's 48-21 loss to UNC in Kenan Memorial Stadium.

-Wolfpack's run defense comes up shorts and allows the Heels to run for 326 yards.

-Evaluating the quarterback situation entering the bye week. Should the Pack go with redshirt junior Bailey Hockman or freshman Ben Finley moving forward?

-Game balls for NC State's best individual performance of the game.

