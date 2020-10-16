The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Oct. 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Beware of Duke
• The Wolfpacker — On paper: Duke at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Duke and NC State’s rivalry was usually exciting
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren keeps his Wolfpack humble before it faces Duke
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Thursday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State corner Malik Dunlap is making a name for himself
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Duke
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Duke: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Fayetteville Observer — 5 things to know about Duke at NC State football game
• Fayetteville Observer — How to watch this weekend’s in-state college football games
• GoPack.com — Finally … Pack football is coming home
• GoPack.com — Volleyball welcomes North Carolina for home opener
• GoPack.com — Grant Gibson name to Rimington Trophy Watch list
Tweets Of The Day
Congrats to our man in the middle: @BigGrant73_— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 15, 2020
🥞🥞🥞🥞
Named to the @rimingtontrophy watch list#HTT pic.twitter.com/YyUfIyy1wS
#TBT 2 big plays from wins over Duke in this week's Recycle Moment presented by @GFLenv— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 15, 2020
❤️ for Rivers ➡️ Cotchery 53 yard TD in 2002
🔁 for JC Neal's 89 yard KOR in 2008 pic.twitter.com/laCuS3NjQ3
Finally!! A long awaited home game and the crew is getting the Carter ready for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/rlQaG1W0wV— Jeff Gravley (@JGravleySPORTS) October 15, 2020
Saturday will mark the first time Duke and NC State have played each other since 2013. It will also be the Blue Devils' first trip to Carter Finley Stadium since 2009. https://t.co/HyN0IpZ93r— Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) October 15, 2020
How do NC State, Duke and UNC look this weekend? @Chip_Patterson gives his thoughts.— 99.9 The Fan (@999TheFan) October 15, 2020
Today's @SportsChannel8 : https://t.co/uowthJuGVw
Download & Subscribe 🌟https://t.co/JPzQbg6WgK pic.twitter.com/GGETJFqNC4
NEW STORY: Home-like feel made NC State easy choice for Panther Creek's Hattley https://t.co/gdZRfKfRyq #HSOT pic.twitter.com/1jS2w5MZSl— HighSchoolOT (@highschoolot) October 15, 2020
ACC safeties with the most stops:— ACC Content (@ACContent__) October 15, 2020
1. Marquis Waters (Duke)
2. Paris Ford (Pitt)
3. Bubba Bolden (Miami)
T4. Don Chapman (North Carolina)
T4. Jakeen Harris (NC State)
*A "stop" is a tackle made causing the offense to have a negative outcome pic.twitter.com/ndjeWcpqIq
Odds to win ACC:— Bet The Hoops (@betthehoops) October 15, 2020
Virginia +215
Duke +225
Florida State +300
North Carolina +650
Louisville +1200
Miami +2000
Notre Dame +4000
Syracuse +5000
NC State +8000
Pitt +10000
VA Tech +10000
Clemson +20000
BC +30000
Wake Forest +50000#BarstoolSportsbook
pic.twitter.com/zsXs8uuv70
Just the beginning for #BigSmile. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/Z8Phq3gftK— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) October 15, 2020
Glad that we can still celebrate our annual @PackFootball Ag Day virtually! We're happy to honor our North Carolina roots and recognize the agricultural industry in our state.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 15, 2020
Thanks to @NCFarmBureau for its continued support of NC State Athletics! pic.twitter.com/IjqF2mFFjB
Video Of The Day
——
