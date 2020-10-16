 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 16
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 16

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Oct. 16.



NC State Wolfpack football center Grant Gibson
NC State center Grant Gibson (50) has impressed this season. (AP Images)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Beware of Duke

• The Wolfpacker — On paper: Duke at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Duke and NC State’s rivalry was usually exciting

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren keeps his Wolfpack humble before it faces Duke

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Thursday presser

• The Wolfpacker — NC State corner Malik Dunlap is making a name for himself

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Duke

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Duke: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Fayetteville Observer — 5 things to know about Duke at NC State football game

• Fayetteville Observer — How to watch this weekend’s in-state college football games

• GoPack.com — Finally … Pack football is coming home

• GoPack.com — Volleyball welcomes North Carolina for home opener

• GoPack.com — Grant Gibson name to Rimington Trophy Watch list

• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State Athletics Podcast

{{ article.author_name }}