 WATCH: Dave Doeren's Thursday presser
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-15 13:32:55 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Dave Doeren's Thursday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football will play its first game in Carter-Finley Stadium since the season opener against Duke this Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members Thursday as the team makes final preparations for the Blue Devils.

Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube channel.

Here is the video from Thursday:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has only played Duke once during his tenure with the Wolfpack. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Head coach Dave Doeren

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}