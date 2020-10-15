WATCH: Dave Doeren's Thursday presser
NC State Wolfpack football will play its first game in Carter-Finley Stadium since the season opener against Duke this Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members Thursday as the team makes final preparations for the Blue Devils.
Here is the video from Thursday:
Head coach Dave Doeren
