The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Oct. 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Senior center Ebenezer Dowouna felt at home at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State’s defense vs. Syracuse
• ESPN.com — Philip Rivers’ wingman – offensive line coach Pat Meyer
• Technician — Russ, Johnston dominate in 14-0 win against NC Central
• Technician — Volleyball hosts Miami in home ACC showdown
• GoPack.com — Fisher leads No. 9 Wolfpack to victory over No. 23 VMI
• GoPack.com — Daniel and Reami capture doubles consolation title at ITA All-American championships
• GoPack.com — Volleyball hosts No. 23 Florida State, Miami
• GoPack.com — Pack tied for seventh after two rounds of Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
Tweets of the day
Christ School’s first touchdown - a 94-yard punt return by Aydan White ‘20. pic.twitter.com/A5BXiOPEkb— Christ School Sports (@greeniesports) October 12, 2019
Congratulations to Ebenezer Dowuona on committing to NC State! One more season as a Hawk before he joins the Wolfpack! @EB_1k @ths_hawksmbb ncstate_basketball #heritagehawks #heritageschoolthinkbeyond @ The… https://t.co/7Z8y1F4a3S— Heritage Athletics (@THS_HawksSports) October 12, 2019
Joe Haden Wary Of Heady Philip Rivers: ‘He Knows What You’re Gonna Be In’ https://t.co/0LhDmVyoR1 pic.twitter.com/HxKOQ0wXOd— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 13, 2019
💥💥💥@treavturner and the #Nats are 2-0 coming back to Washington! https://t.co/odfs2DsJ0S— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) October 12, 2019
I’m on ACC power rankings duty today and I’m all like pic.twitter.com/5ky3NxXa2e— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 13, 2019
Updating our ACC power rankings:— THE™️ David Hale (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 13, 2019
1. Clemson
2. 🤮
3. 🤦♂️
4. Louisville (not too bad)
5. 🚂💥
6. 👎
7. 🤯
8. 🤢
9. 😵🔫
10. 🤷♂️
11. 🗑🔥
12. 🤬
13. 🍊😖
14. GT
The Martin twins (@Calebmartin14 and @cody_martin15) have gone from Cooleemee to Raleigh to Reno, Nev., in the hopes of becoming NBA pros. They returned to Winston-Salem on Friday to play for the Charlotte Hornets. Here's more on their return home: https://t.co/paZ8jUDleH— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) October 12, 2019
Rise and Shine! It's Match Day!!— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) October 13, 2019
💻 https://t.co/NbLfdGwF44
📊 https://t.co/vk50BeNGnz
🎟️ https://t.co/5v7Ss4xT3p pic.twitter.com/zASRIAhQoG
.@PackWSoccer welcomes another ranked ACC opponent to Raleigh this evening. The Pack takes on No. 20 Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. tonight.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 13, 2019
📰 https://t.co/mXQFlutpJs#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/sF23ejUFOn
Sunday NFL Countdown -10a ET previews today's first Russell Wilson vs. Baker Mayfield meeting by revisiting their conversation from ESPN's 2018 QB2QB pre-draft series. #Seahawks #Browns #SEAvsCLE pic.twitter.com/VhG2Bnhb4E— bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 13, 2019
Inside look at practice with only 25 days until Game 1 #WPN pic.twitter.com/LE0PEFT0y3— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 12, 2019
——
