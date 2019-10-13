News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 09:15:18 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Oct. 13.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Senior center Ebenezer Dowouna felt at home at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State’s defense vs. Syracuse

• ESPN.com — Philip Rivers’ wingman – offensive line coach Pat Meyer

• Technician — Russ, Johnston dominate in 14-0 win against NC Central

• Technician — Volleyball hosts Miami in home ACC showdown

• GoPack.com — Fisher leads No. 9 Wolfpack to victory over No. 23 VMI

• GoPack.com — Daniel and Reami capture doubles consolation title at ITA All-American championships

• GoPack.com — Volleyball hosts No. 23 Florida State, Miami

• GoPack.com — Pack tied for seventh after two rounds of Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}