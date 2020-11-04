The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 4
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Miami
• The Wolfpacker — ACC Basketball Preview: Ranking the league’s teams 1-15
• The Wolfpacker — NC State ready for stretch of home games
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action update
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State athletescould have taken Election Day off. Instead, they worked at food bank
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State: Doeren names starting QB against Miami
• Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Wilson, Hines make waves in week eight
• Technician — Miami defense opens up bounce-back opportunity in ground game
• Technician — Meet Miami: What to expect from its offensive arsenal
• Technician — NC State volleyball ends season on four-win streak, finished .500 for the season
... and of our guys who voted early & served today. #PackUnited pic.twitter.com/G0qk3BuqUb— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 3, 2020
November 11th signing day!! #WPN🐺— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) November 4, 2020
Wolfpack Fans Tune In 📺— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) November 3, 2020
NC State commit Jordan Poole (@jordan_poole03) will be virtually presented his All-American jersey tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET. #AAB21 🇺🇸#1Pack1Goal 🐺 #AllAmericanBowl 🏈 @GEICO pic.twitter.com/adcVL40LKk
Preseason KenPom Rankings:— ACC Content (@ACContent__) November 4, 2020
Duke (3)
Louisville (14)
Virginia (16)
Florida State (19)
North Carolina (23)
Syracuse (29)
Virginia Tech (30)
Clemson (40)
Miami (41)
NC State (55)
Georgia Tech (73)
Pitt (83)
Notre Dame (100)
Boston College (106)
Wake Forest (130)
Been gettin’ to it, now I’m just gettin’ noticed 👺 pic.twitter.com/of82Bqoh4W— Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) November 4, 2020
Most targets without a dropped pass this season— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 3, 2020
1. Austin Watkins, UAB - 55
2. Kearis Jackson, Georgia - 34
3. Kyle Pitts, Florida - 33
3. Emeka Emezie, NC State - 33
3. Dayton Wade, WKU - 33 pic.twitter.com/SZAfC0BSoe
Happy Birthday, @TheShakeelMoore 🎂🎂🎂 ❗️ pic.twitter.com/P56wNVENf2— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 3, 2020
5.17 kills per set, 3.33 digs per set AND a .441 hitting percentage?— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) November 3, 2020
Sure sounds like a player of the week to us! 🏆
📰 https://t.co/QWnqUpipEz pic.twitter.com/rpMzurUoPh
Proud of our student-athletes who have already made their voices heard.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 3, 2020
Get out and #VOTE, Wolfpack Nation! pic.twitter.com/YJCz5XYSvY
Movin' ⬆️ in this week's USTFCCCA National Coaches' Poll!— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) November 3, 2020
Women move up one spot to No. 3 while the men move up six spots to No. 15.#GoPack #PackXC pic.twitter.com/kZm4fNKuiA
Video Of The Day
Our Pack has #ElectionDay off from athletic activities.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 3, 2020
Instead, we used today as a chance to put #PackUnited into action by voting and giving back to our community. There is strength in our Pack. #PoweringThePack x @NCelectriccoop pic.twitter.com/YOiEaTgvXw
