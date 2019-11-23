The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 23
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Arkansas-Little Rock
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Jalen Coit
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands a verbal commitment from WR Jalen Coit
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• Raleigh News & Observer — The Holt brothers, our November Tar Heels of the Month, help kids beyond football field
• Charlotte Observer — Will Shipley’s three touchdowns help Weddington dominate Winston-Salem Parkland
• Charlotte Observer — Myers Park, Maye overcome slow start, roll past Ardrey Kell 48-7
• Durham News-Herald — Whatever can go wrong for NC State has this season
• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Little Rock Saturday inside PNC Arena
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set To Face BYU In Round Of Sixteen Saturday
• GoPack.com — #14 NC State Crosses Country to Visit Saint Mary’s
• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts No. 2 Pitt for Senior Day
• Technician — Women’s soccer to face only remaining undefeated team in Sweet 16 matchup
Tweets of the day
NC State signee Josh Hall gets 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, and fellow Wolfpack signee Shakeel Moore had 11 of his 17 points after halftime to help Hickory Moravian Prep defeat Lincolnton Combine Academy 82-54 in the @Phenom_Hoops Gate City Classic: pic.twitter.com/31WgFgp65x— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 23, 2019
Terrific prep game at @Phenom_Hoops Gate City Classic, with NCSU guard signee Camren Hayes of Greensboro Day scoring 26 points in 73-72 victory over Concord Cannon School: pic.twitter.com/T641DFg0nC— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 23, 2019
Video of the day
Three-point dagger from NC State signee Camren Hayes to help Greensboro Day top Concord Cannon School 73-72: pic.twitter.com/3C3kRPljPE— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 23, 2019
——
