The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 23

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Arkansas-Little Rock

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Jalen Coit

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands a verbal commitment from WR Jalen Coit

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• Raleigh News & Observer — The Holt brothers, our November Tar Heels of the Month, help kids beyond football field

• Charlotte Observer — Will Shipley’s three touchdowns help Weddington dominate Winston-Salem Parkland

• Charlotte Observer — Myers Park, Maye overcome slow start, roll past Ardrey Kell 48-7

• Durham News-Herald — Whatever can go wrong for NC State has this season

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Little Rock Saturday inside PNC Arena

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set To Face BYU In Round Of Sixteen Saturday

• GoPack.com — #14 NC State Crosses Country to Visit Saint Mary’s

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts No. 2 Pitt for Senior Day

• Technician — Women’s soccer to face only remaining undefeated team in Sweet 16 matchup


