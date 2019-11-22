Coit (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) is a productive wideout who had earlier reported offers from Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

NC State football landed a commitment from a Shrine Bowl receiver Friday when three-star prospect Jalen Coit from Cheraw (S.C.) High announced his verbal pledge to the Wolfpack. He becomes the Pack’s 16th verbal commitment in the 2020 class.

One of the most electric athletes in the state not going far away as @Jalenc05 commits to @PackFootball . @StateCoachD @cherawbraves pic.twitter.com/WK7KqYUElE

NC State was a late entrant into his recruitment when it offered Nov. 15.

As a senior, in the regular season Coit caught 55 passes for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his career, leading into the state playoffs this season, Coit had 175 receptions for 2,746 yards and 39 scores. He’s additionally returned three punts for scores and has a career 11.6-yards per punt return average.

Coit is also a standout basketball player for Cheraw, averaging 21.4 points per game in his career.

Rivals.com ranks Coit as the No. 17 senior prospect in the state of South Carolina.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Coit’s commitment.