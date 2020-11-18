 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 18
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Nov. 18.



NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman hope to be all smiles after Saturday against Liberty. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Liberty has full attention of NC State’s football players

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Thayer Thomas’ athleticism is a combination of nurture and nature

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Thayer Thomas and Ricky Person Jr.’s Tuesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State vs. Florida State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action update

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Liberty: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Raleigh News & Observer — Inside the mindset of Liberty trying to knock off NC State. Dave Doeren has been there

• Technician — Meet Liberty’s offense: The Malik Willis Show

• Technician — Liberty’s elite defense set to take on red-hot NC State offense

• GoPack.com — Cunane featured on pair of national player of the year watchlists

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer graduate school feature

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

