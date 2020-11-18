The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 18
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Liberty has full attention of NC State’s football players
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Thayer Thomas’ athleticism is a combination of nurture and nature
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Thayer Thomas and Ricky Person Jr.’s Tuesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State vs. Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action update
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Liberty: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Raleigh News & Observer — Inside the mindset of Liberty trying to knock off NC State. Dave Doeren has been there
• Technician — Meet Liberty’s offense: The Malik Willis Show
• Technician — Liberty’s elite defense set to take on red-hot NC State offense
• GoPack.com — Cunane featured on pair of national player of the year watchlists
Tweets Of The Day
⚫️🔴WOLFPACK🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/CQzht7sbCA— DDunn (@Darion_dunn1) November 18, 2020
📸 2020-2021 NC State Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/r1MZJ3MJHY— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 17, 2020
Our student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom, as well as in competition.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 17, 2020
Congrats to all of our programs who combined to register a program-best 89% Graduation Success Rate! pic.twitter.com/D4tXQ7qW89
We lit @thayerthomas1 https://t.co/kqYYpVlmu8 pic.twitter.com/Tqz28ceVd9— Reid Herring (@KingReid__) November 17, 2020
SouthLake Christian beat Providence Day on the road Tuesday to improve to 2-0. SouthLake coach -- and former NC State All-American Rodney Monroe -- said it had a lot to do with defense@SLCAmbb l @PackMensBball l #NCISAA— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) November 18, 2020
Tuesday's HS hoops coverage: https://t.co/L0oDwoAxV5 pic.twitter.com/thMKfqxyUV
B.J. Hill making the most of his 18 snaps...deflected a pass just before this play...showed quick hands to win early, and a strong swim/follow throw to disengage against a top center in the league #giants pic.twitter.com/rn2YZzcIbA— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 17, 2020
Not one but TWO (‼️) National Player of the Year watch lists for #BigSmile!@ecunane_ is ready to go to work this season.— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 17, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/9vjtNgHjtW#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/Cp04oCKXzW
NC State-Bound Noe Ponti Snags Multi-Wins At Swiss C’ships https://t.co/sZ5m5lijjh— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) November 17, 2020
Video Of The Day
🎥 Pack Rewind: The FSU game— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 17, 2020
Why do we do what we do?#CountOnMeNC pic.twitter.com/tjCXS9rJco
