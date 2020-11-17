WATCH: Thayer Thomas and Ricky Person Jr. Tuesday presser
NC State Wolfpack football redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas and junior running back Ricky Person Jr. answered questions from media members Tuesday ahead of the Pack's ninth game this season against No. 21 Liberty this Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.
NC State (5-3, 5-3 ACC) is coming off of a 38-22 win over Florida State.
Here are videos from Thomas and Person's availability:
Redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas
Junior running back Ricky Person Jr.
