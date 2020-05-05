The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, May 5.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commit Jakolbe Baldwin is consistent
• The Wolfpacker — Five available transfers for NC State that make sense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round one
• GoPack.com — Page Marsh’s reflection on year 20 at NC State
• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 66 – Spring update and academic honors
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Final region (Reynolds) first round action of best NCSU game since 2000: 4 seed #Pack9 rallying from 7-3 down in 8th to beat Vandy in 2012 regional finals. The 5 seed is the Pack beating an undefeated, ranked ECU football in overtime in 2008. Details: https://t.co/rGcFpxVbmB— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 4, 2020
Final region (Reynolds) first round action of best NCSU game since 2000: Top seed the Pack women ACC title win over FSU in March. The 8 seed is Philip Rivers' last minute TD to Koren Robinson & Terrence Holt blocking FG in a 41-38 win at Indiana. Details: https://t.co/rGcFpxVbmB— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 4, 2020
I will be announcing my commitment tomorrow afternoon😎 @BigDubFootball pic.twitter.com/oKUigAISD8— Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) May 5, 2020
Blessed to have received an offer from NC State! @KCStarsFootball @jenkins_elite @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/uLftgMoTBy— Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10) May 4, 2020
Top 10 on Mother’s Day❤️— jabril (@smoove_jdm) May 4, 2020
NC State is the place to be.#GoPack // #WhyNCState— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 4, 2020
A thread: pic.twitter.com/ZTYMlouejw
It takes a Pack. 🐺❤️— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) May 4, 2020
Thank you to our Wolfpack Club members who renewed their memberships and purchased @PackFootball season tickets. Your support allows us to continue our core mission of funding student-athlete scholarships for @PackAthletics.#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/TTXGlWS6gT
🐺🤼♂️ | A great gift to start off your work week, a brand new episode of the #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast.— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) May 4, 2020
We catch up with @pat_popolizio, via @Skype of course, as he gives a Spring update and talks about a bevy of academic awards won by @PackWrestle.https://t.co/MgJtd0k7se
Happy Birthday @coachwiles !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/AT8CeCzFLU— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 4, 2020
Video Of The Day
More than just a football program... @PackFootball is family #HTT@emmitt_carden x @Henry_Trevathan pic.twitter.com/qlt0YlsQ7R— Munday Tatum (@munday_tatum) May 4, 2020
