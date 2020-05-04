With 2020 five-star signee Josh Hall’s announcement last week that he will skip college and turn pro this summer, NC State basketball now has a scholarship available for the 2020-21 season.

Head coach Kevin Keatts has been active over the past month in the transfer market but did not yet have an open scholarship to extend. Even without one, the Wolfpack had already made the shortlist for a handful of notable transfer targets, including former Santa Clara guard Trey Wertz, former George Mason wing Justin Kier and Houston Baptist wing Ian Dubose.

All three ended up committing elsewhere before NC State knew it had room for them. Wertz picked Notre Dame, Dubose is heading to Wake Forest and Kier, who had NC State in his final three, decided to go to Georgia.

Now that Hall’s decision is final, NC State has a realistic chance of landing the next transfer target it chooses to pursue.

NC State currently does not have any known offers extended to potential transfers for 2020. However, with the now-available scholarship, it may be only a matter of time before more names start popping up.

Although none have emerged yet, here’s are five names that may make sense for the Wolfpack to consider to fill its last roster spot for 2020-21: