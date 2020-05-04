The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 4
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, May 4.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Inside 40 years of NC State basketball recruiting (part VIII)
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football recruiting week in review
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
More first round action of best NCSU game since 2000. The 2 seed is Julius Hodge's three-point play vs. defending champ UConn in NCAA Tourney to clinch Sweet 16. The 7 seed was a Thurs. night game. Philip Rivers led Pack to 30-23 OT win over GT. Details: https://t.co/vUZ3MUOFq1— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 3, 2020
More first round action of best NCSU game since 2000. The 3 seed is Russell Wilson 2-yard Hail Mary game. Pack rallied down 19-10 at UNC for 29-25 win. The 6 seed is Kevin Keatts' 1st trip to Chapel Hill, and Al Freeman on fire from 3 in a OT win. Details: https://t.co/vUZ3MUOFq1— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 3, 2020
Y’all stay tuned in tomorrow afternoon👀🤭🙏🏼— Colby Smith (@BiGShoW1212) May 3, 2020
Go pack 💔🐺🐺#GoPackGo @PackFootball @coachwiles 🥦 pic.twitter.com/EPiZgzUy2g— BOOK BOOK 16🤩 (@Nick_booker16) May 3, 2020
My "Way Too Early" ACC Basketball Power Rankings, Seperated Into Tiers:— Average Conference Content (@ACContent__) May 3, 2020
1. Virginia
2. North Carolina
3. Florida State
4. Duke
5. Louisville
6. Georgia Tech
7. Syracuse
8. NC State
9. Miami
10. Virginia Tech
11. Pitt
12. Notre Dame
13. Clemson
14. Boston College
15. Wake
So proud to support this cause again this year! Please check out what @debbieantonelli is doing to help raise money for Special Olympics. 2400 made FT’s in 24 hours is just another reason you could never be NC State’s best non-stat starter! https://t.co/GpGfpQqG7p— Kristen Gillespie (@CoachKGillespie) May 3, 2020
Hannah Steelman rose to the top of the D1 distance scene while training solo. Eager to join a powerhouse squad, she’s headed to NC State. My latest for @DyeStat! @wolfpack_tf https://t.co/lMPUSWMqaN— Theresa Juva-Brown (@TJuva) May 3, 2020
The moment you’ve been waiting for:— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) May 2, 2020
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ season highlights!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/cUVECUaNLG
Dowuona reunites with Ernest Ross at North Carolina State https://t.co/OIwBk5Sa4H pic.twitter.com/EWwqkqE4ds— BasketBall Ghana (@BasketballGhana) May 3, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook