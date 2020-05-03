Wolfpack football recruiting week in review
Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.
Youth Takes Center Stage
It is quite clear that new NC State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck spent quite a bit of time recently evaluating class of 2022 quarterback options, because four high school sophomore signal callers picked up offers in the past week.
All total, NC State is know to have offered eight QBs for that class. Here are the four new names to the board:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news