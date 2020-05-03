The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, May 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball roster analysis, post Josh Hall to NBA Draft
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round one
• Indianapolis Star: NCAA’s new independent infractions structure is complicated and terrifying
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Surreal and humbling for the response. Never been one to seek personal attention, but appreciative to everyone. #OneDayAtTime https://t.co/rx3EFsj60P— Jacey Zembal (@JaceyZembal) May 2, 2020
First round action of the best game since 2000: 1 seed (Doak region) is @NCStateBaseball's rally from 4-1 down to force extras and win in 17 innings over Rice, clinching CWS berth. 8 seed is shorthanded @PackFootball over No. 23 UNC, 28-27, to end 2009: https://t.co/2SPBAASufL— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
First round action for best game since 2000: The 4 seed is beating Lamar Jackson and Cards on a Thursday night full of big plays. The five seed is women's hoops, inspired by Kay Yow's return, beat undefeated, No. 1 Duke in the ACC Tournament semis, 70-65: https://t.co/q9H114p0Yl— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Top 6 schools dropping tomorrow!!!!!!!!!!!!— 𝓣𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓺 𝓡𝓸𝓫𝓫𝓲𝓷𝓼 (@LeeqRobbins11) May 2, 2020
Former NC State bball player Ralston Turner told me and @jwgiglio if he had the ability to make money from name, image, and likeness, he simply would’ve asked “what do I need to do to get that?” Get the full convo and more in the “best of” podcast… https://t.co/wCg3UGMJzz pic.twitter.com/f4h2bxD18g— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) May 1, 2020
#NCState can handle Josh Hall’s exit but can’t afford to lose DJ Funderburk, too .. https://t.co/u8fZsEkSQI pic.twitter.com/xyzSkenntw— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) May 1, 2020
NC State made that 'S" cool in the 90's. pic.twitter.com/U6u9qoV7co— CFB Home (@CFBHome) May 3, 2020
With the #NBADraft set for late June, our @GoodmanHoops provides his advice to prospects on if they should stay or go. https://t.co/zca8Jtcwu7— Stadium (@Stadium) May 3, 2020
Of course it's Joe Sculthorpe!#PackPups pic.twitter.com/vAkMmhGl0M— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 2, 2020
Video Of The Day
Watch it again! The 13 Triple Crown winners face off in a virtual race under the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs.— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2020
Donate to COVID-19 relief at https://t.co/6W7xpgby5a. | #KyDerbyAtHome pic.twitter.com/QCDkrrPB5p
——
