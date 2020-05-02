While NC State basketball’s roster for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign could still change between now and the beginning of the season, the picture became slightly more clear for head coach Kevin Keatts this week as he prepares for his fourth year with the Wolfpack.

On Thursday night, incoming five-star signee Josh Hall announced he was going to bypass college basketball and remain in the NBA Draft. Hall intends to sign with an agent and is expected to go undrafted according to several mock drafts. Ranked No. 22 in the Rivals.com 2020 class, it was a good bet that Hall would have been in the starting five for the Wolfpack this upcoming year.

One positive for NC State was forward Devon Daniels taking his name off of the NBA early draft entrant list this week. Daniels, who has already spent four years in college and has one remaining year of eligibility, has not yet announced his plans to return to NC State for a final season. His departure from the NBA Draft list makes it seem likely that he’ll be back.

Redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk however still has his name on the draft list, and he has until June 3 to make a decision.



