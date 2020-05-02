Wolfpack basketball roster analysis, post Josh Hall to NBA Draft
While NC State basketball’s roster for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign could still change between now and the beginning of the season, the picture became slightly more clear for head coach Kevin Keatts this week as he prepares for his fourth year with the Wolfpack.
On Thursday night, incoming five-star signee Josh Hall announced he was going to bypass college basketball and remain in the NBA Draft. Hall intends to sign with an agent and is expected to go undrafted according to several mock drafts. Ranked No. 22 in the Rivals.com 2020 class, it was a good bet that Hall would have been in the starting five for the Wolfpack this upcoming year.
One positive for NC State was forward Devon Daniels taking his name off of the NBA early draft entrant list this week. Daniels, who has already spent four years in college and has one remaining year of eligibility, has not yet announced his plans to return to NC State for a final season. His departure from the NBA Draft list makes it seem likely that he’ll be back.
Redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk however still has his name on the draft list, and he has until June 3 to make a decision.
Despite the Hall news, help is still on the way for the Wolfpack. The incoming 2020 class has four signees, three of which are in the Rivals150. The class includes a pair of four-star guards in Shakeel Moore and Cam Hayes, three-star forward Nick Farrar and three-star center Ebenezer Dowuona.
Keatts will also have three now-eligible scholarship players available that spent all of last season on the bench in Dereon Seabron, Thomas Allen and A.J. Taylor. Seabron took an academic redshirt as a freshman, Allen had to sit out a year as a transfer from Nebraska and Taylor played in only three minutes all season due to injury.
The last remaining wildcard is the open scholarship that Hall leaves behind. NC State had remained active in the transfer market over the past several weeks, but it now has the available scholarship needed to land a new commit. The Wolfpacker will provide a list of targets that could make sense in the upcoming week.
With all of the recent moving pieces and the addition of several new faces, here’s a look ahead to where the roster stands for next season:
A Projected Starting Five
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news