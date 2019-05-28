The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State to play Campbell on Friday
• The Wolfpacker — Looking back at NC State vs. Campbell during the regular season
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State sent to ECU’s regional in NCAA baseball tournament; UNC to host UNCW
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Avent talks about being sent to the Greenville Regional
• Fayetteville Observer — Campbell to play N.C. State in NCAA opener in Greenville
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball heads to Greenville for NCAA Regional
• GoPack.com — NC State Baseball Selected To Greenville Regional
• GoPack.com — Adam Hall Promoted to Associate Head Coach of @PackWrestle
Tweets of the day
For the 31st time in program history, @ncstatebaseball is heading to the NCAA Tournament! #GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/wMbKLc89b1— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 27, 2019
GREENVILLE REGIONAL— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 27, 2019
1️⃣ East Carolina
2️⃣ NC State
3️⃣ Campbell
4️⃣ Quinnipiac#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/UEbeDe8MqE
NC State vs. ECU on Saturday night would be an absolute ZOO. https://t.co/BYyWDe9xm6— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 27, 2019
Video of the day
NC State baseball team reacts to playing Campbell. pic.twitter.com/UP3DN76nJF— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 27, 2019
