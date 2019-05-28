For the 31st time in program history, @ncstatebaseball is heading to the NCAA Tournament! #GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/wMbKLc89b1

NC State vs. ECU on Saturday night would be an absolute ZOO. https://t.co/BYyWDe9xm6

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook