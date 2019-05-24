The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 24
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State changed the script on Wake Forest with four-run ninth-inning rally
• The Wolfpacker — NC State rallies with four runs in the ninth to top Wake Forest, 6-5
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Interior offensive line
• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Matt Hibner set to visit NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wild comeback pushes NC State past Wake Forest in the ACC tournament
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Avent: ‘This is something you will never forget’
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Brad Debo says this is one of the greatest comebacks he has been a part of
• Winston-Salem Journal — Deacons grab early lead, can’t hold on with season on the line
• Technician — Wild ninth propels Wolfpack over Deacs, into ACC semis
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore handed new six-year contract
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Completes Late Comeback Over Demon Deacons, Advances To Semifinals
• GoPack.com — Charleston, Cunningham Advance to 100M Quarterfinals on First Day of NCAA East Preliminary
• GoPack.com — NC State Women’s Basketball Coach Wes Moore Receives New Six-Year Contract
• GoPack.com — Rogers and Smith End Historic Run in NCAA Doubles Championship Elite Eight
Tweets of the day
Another GAME DAY for the #Pack9 in the 🐂🏙️!— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 24, 2019
📍DBAP
📺RSN (https://t.co/1bXLgHkaRn)/ACCNE
📻WKNC 88.1 FM
📊https://t.co/htgn49eWT9
🎟️https://t.co/hV5xX1DsLi pic.twitter.com/KVz6xGVhQy
The go-ahead run and the post-game celebration. What a night, @NCStateBaseball.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/Cqk4sZUxJK— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 24, 2019
Just In: New Hanover's Walston named Gatorade NC Baseball Player of the Year https://t.co/ET6O6Kpvx3— HighSchoolOT.com (@highschoolot) May 23, 2019
At Final X, Nick Gwiazdowski will go up against Gable Steveson from Minnesota for a spot on the World Team at 125 kg - June 8 from Rutgers. #PackMentalityhttps://t.co/RQL7NuhCg0— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) May 24, 2019
2019 @NCBeerMile at @BondBrosBeer in the books. @AlecCampbell5 & I completed the 2-person relay with an unofficial time of 6:28. #specialshoutout to @PatrickPrice for handling the GoPro. pic.twitter.com/mXxOV888hf— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) May 24, 2019
Video of the day
Down by 4, with one out in the 9th, NC State rallied to take a 6-5 lead and came out on top! They advance to Saturday's ACC Tournament Semifinals!#GoPack #ACCBASE (@NCStateBaseball) pic.twitter.com/Asi9jkrdmr— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) May 24, 2019
——
