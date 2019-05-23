News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-23 22:35:55 -0500') }} baseball Edit

NC State rallies with four runs in the ninth to top Wake Forest, 6-5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State rallied with a four-run ninth inning off Wake Forest closer William Fleming to beat the Demon Deacons 6-5 in the ACC Baseball Tournament. The Pack (42-15) advances to Saturday's semifinals against the winner of Friday's showdown between Miami and UNC.

——

{{ article.author_name }}