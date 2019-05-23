NC State rallies with four runs in the ninth to top Wake Forest, 6-5
NC State rallied with a four-run ninth inning off Wake Forest closer William Fleming to beat the Demon Deacons 6-5 in the ACC Baseball Tournament. The Pack (42-15) advances to Saturday's semifinals against the winner of Friday's showdown between Miami and UNC.
The Wolfpacker will have more from Durham shortly.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook