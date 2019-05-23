Blessed to Receive an Offer from NC State‼️🔴 pic.twitter.com/U0AATojbbX

I would like to thank @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel and @Coach_Merci for an awesome day at NC State today! I had a great time meeting the coaches and seeing the campus! @CoachQGray @Linc_TrojansFB pic.twitter.com/LgnYCmF1RI

Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State!!!!! #wolfpack pic.twitter.com/qBq3J5LG5d

College Football Playoff and bowl projections are here. 👇 https://t.co/uNRAvT3fTG

🚨NEW🚨 UNRANKED Justin Thomas About to Get CRAZY College Offers ... Wing Can Do it ALL 📝💯 WATCH 🎥: https://t.co/nO0PSOV13g pic.twitter.com/zSK5kSfK7q

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook