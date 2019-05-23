The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 23
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Matt Hibner set to visit NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Zach Loveday intrigued by NC State offer
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's mock recruiting class, May edition
• The Wolfpacker — OL Joshua Jones trims list, pushes towards decision
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Offensive tackle
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wake Forest is in NC State’s way (again)
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Opens ACC Championship Play Thursday
• GoPack.com — Rogers and Smith Capture #STATEment Win to Advance to Program's First Elite Eight at NCAA Doubles Championships
• GoPack.com — Eight Named to Athlon Sports’ 2019 All-ACC Team
• GoPack.com — NC State Tabbed at No. 11 in Final Oracle/ITA Rankings
• GoPack.com — NC State Heads to Florida for NCAA East Preliminary
Tweets of the day
Blessed to Receive an Offer from NC State‼️🔴 pic.twitter.com/U0AATojbbX— Dain Dainja🥀 (@DDainja) May 22, 2019
I would like to thank @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel and @Coach_Merci for an awesome day at NC State today! I had a great time meeting the coaches and seeing the campus! @CoachQGray @Linc_TrojansFB pic.twitter.com/LgnYCmF1RI— Sage Ennis (@Sage_Ennis10) May 23, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State!!!!! #wolfpack pic.twitter.com/qBq3J5LG5d— Dwayne Allick Jr (@dtrain00100) May 23, 2019
#PackPros https://t.co/hzb3BdUrti— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 23, 2019
College Football Playoff and bowl projections are here. 👇https://t.co/uNRAvT3fTG— Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 23, 2019
🚨NEW🚨 UNRANKED Justin Thomas About to Get CRAZY College Offers ... Wing Can Do it ALL 📝💯— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) May 22, 2019
WATCH 🎥: https://t.co/nO0PSOV13g pic.twitter.com/zSK5kSfK7q
Video of the day
——
