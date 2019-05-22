Zach Loveday was officially visiting Baylor when NC State coach Kevin Keatts called him with some good news.

Keatts surprised the junior with a scholarship offer April 29, which is the only new offer the Wolfpack coaching staff has handed out in the class of 2020 since the April evaluation period came to an end. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound Loveday is ranked No. 54 overall in the country in the class of 2020, and brings a diverse skillset to the court by going inside and showcasing deep three-point shooting range.