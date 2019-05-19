The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 19.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Live Blog: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at the World Team Trials
• Rivals.com — 2020 five-star Cam Thomas talks recent offers
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State takes series from UNC and No. 3 seed in ACC Tournament
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack wallops Tar Heels in finale
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack blanks Heels, clinches series
• Technician — Wolfpack decimates Tar Heels thanks to error ladened third inning
• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay earns spots on Junior World Team
Tweets of the day
ICYMI - Yesterday was pretty fun. We shut out UNC-CH 11-0 to collect our seventh ACC series win of the year and finish third in the conference standings. pic.twitter.com/mKgzsr1ygE— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 19, 2019
Great job by @NCStateBaseball to win on the road these last two days and great momentum heading into ACC Tournament. Well done #Pack9 ... Kudos to @Elliott_Avent, players and staff. Light the Belltower! #GoPack— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) May 18, 2019
.@BooCorrigan with a postgame congratulations for the series win in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/2ejGpt9ryL— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 18, 2019
The pools are set for the #ACCBASE Tournament!— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 19, 2019
Who's ready? 🙋♂️
📰: https://t.co/5rKq0JXw79 pic.twitter.com/Yxp15FOosS
#Pack9 blasts UNC 11-0 to win this rivalry road series emphatically, outscoring UNC 22-2 over the last 2 days. NC State is now a safe host, bank on it - nice recovery these last 3 weeks. UNC has significant work to do in ACC tourney to have a real shot to host.— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) May 18, 2019
Bruce Winkworth was a true friend to @ACCBaseball and @aaronfitt has penned a fitting tribute. https://t.co/ZIZbyGZZZa— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 18, 2019
This one's for you, Bruce. pic.twitter.com/ZERXi905NR— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 19, 2019
Trent Hidlay of @PackWrestle is officially the best 86 kilogram wrestler in the country 20 years old or younger. pic.twitter.com/lmUSWAfbpA— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) May 18, 2019
With a gritty 3-0 win over the top seed, @mike_macch advances to the Best 2-of-3 finals tomorrow vs. Bo Nickal. pic.twitter.com/Eg3jLvRMAs— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) May 19, 2019
Too clutch @mike_macch pic.twitter.com/bdiC3GimUS— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) May 18, 2019
Video of the day
The @ncstatebaseball team comfortably won its final regular-season series this weekend, taking two of three in Chapel Hill. // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/r9VO0j9gxz— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 19, 2019
——
