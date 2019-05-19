News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 19

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 19.

What they're saying

"To bounce back like we did against a ball club like Carolina in Chapel Hill where they play very well was big. I'm just really proud of our guys."
— Wolfpack baseball head coach Elliott Avent
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Live Blog: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at the World Team Trials

• Rivals.com — 2020 five-star Cam Thomas talks recent offers

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State takes series from UNC and No. 3 seed in ACC Tournament

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack wallops Tar Heels in finale

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack blanks Heels, clinches series

• Technician — Wolfpack decimates Tar Heels thanks to error ladened third inning

• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay earns spots on Junior World Team

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

