The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 13
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Austin Blaske
• Technician — Women place sixth, men 13th in ACC Championships
• Technician — Wolfpack takes important series against Clemson
• Technician — Franken, Shipp lead Pack into Stanford Regional
• Technician — NC State baseball ends regular season against rival
• GoPack.com — Pack Starts Play in NCAA Stanford Regional on Monday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Clinches Series With 8-3 Win Over Tigers
Tweets of the day
It’s not a surprise to anyone who knows him, but @jacsw3 is a top-of-the-line human being. Being a great football player is just a bonus. Keep up the great work! #WildcatsInCollege https://t.co/6XzP9cn2sL— Millbrook Football (@MHSCatsFootball) May 12, 2019
Vikings OL Garrett Bradbury was an all-around force for NC State last year pic.twitter.com/uSclZ8AdcE— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 13, 2019
On behalf of Trea and Kristen Turner, the Nationals foundation will donate its 50|50 Raffle proceeds on May 15 to the V Foundation.— Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) May 11, 2019
Join us and the Turners to support cutting-edge pediatric cancer research inspired by legendary NC State coach, Jim Valvano.#WINWIN | #Nats4Good pic.twitter.com/UA3SXZCIqW
Video of the day
