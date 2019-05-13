News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 13

Jacey Zembal
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Austin Blaske

• Technician — Women place sixth, men 13th in ACC Championships

• Technician — Wolfpack takes important series against Clemson

• Technician — Franken, Shipp lead Pack into Stanford Regional

• Technician — NC State baseball ends regular season against rival

• GoPack.com — Pack Starts Play in NCAA Stanford Regional on Monday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Clinches Series With 8-3 Win Over Tigers


