News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-12 19:09:24 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football commitment analysis: Austin Blaske

Vgb1c2guzkmojzxych4d
Blaske impressed at the Georgia MVP Camp (Rivals.com)
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State picked up its eight verbal commitment of the 2020 class when three-star offensive tackle Austin Blaske from Bloomingdale (Ga.) South Effingham High. He picked the Pack over offers from Boston College, Vanderbilt and Central Florida, among others.

Here is an analysis of Blaske's commitment.

1. A natural?

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}