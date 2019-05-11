The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Czech Republic imports adjusting to playing college baseball
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Defensive backs
• Raleigh News & Observer — Will Wilson powers NC State to 6-1 win over Clemson
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack Club establishes Chris Combs baseball endowment
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA proposal would move three-point line back in men’s college basketball
• Technician — Pack women’s tennis falls to Duke in Sweet 16
• Technician — Wolfpack pitching impresses, shuts down Tigers in first game of series
• Technician — Softball falls to UNC-Chapel Hill in ACC semifinals
• GoPack.com — Baseball's Game With Clemson Saturday Pushed Up To 12 PM First Pitch
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Downs Tigers In Series Opener, 6-1
• GoPack.com — Evans Captures Shot Put Title on Second Day at #ACCOTF Championship
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Ends #STATEment Season in NCAA Championships Sweet 16
Tweets of the day
Congratulations to our 106 student-athletes graduating today, as well as their classmates beginning the next chapter of their journey. Be sure to thank all those friends and family who are thrilled to share this experience with you. #NCState19 #GoPack— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) May 11, 2019
Proud of these NC State Football Players! Graduation Saturday. Chasing 2 Dreams, Life with Football and Life after Football is so critical! pic.twitter.com/R0xqgECwAB— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) May 11, 2019
Announcing! @Kiaraleslie30 ‘s pic now graces the walls of fame at Amedeo's. See it next time you're here. #gopack Well deserved! @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/cvhqKzbhU9— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) May 11, 2019
New on @ForbesSports— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 10, 2019
New NBA Draft Rules Making Life Complicated For College Coaches via @forbes https://t.co/4YG5Erc2wK
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook