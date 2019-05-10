The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 10
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30
• The Wolfpacker — NC State pitcher Jason Parker is living the dream
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Defensive backs
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State baseball trying to get back on track for final stretch
• Fayetteville Observer — Clinton’s Mohamed Kaba opts to play for South Carolina
• Winston-Salem Journal — Walkertown's Jalen Cone commits to Hokies, forgoes his senior season in high school
• Technician — Softball knocks off top-seeded Virginia Tech to advance to ACC semifinals
• Technician — Pack, Tigers look to build momentum in weekend series
• GoPack.com — Two Earn All-ACC Honors on First Day at #ACCOTF Championship
• GoPack.com — Pack Takes Down Top-Seeded Virginia Tech, Moves on to ACC Championship Semifinals
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Closes Out Home Slate This Weekend With Series Versus Clemson
• GoPack.com — Patrick Bailey Named To USA Baseball Collegiate National Team
Tweets of the day
Thank you to all of the coaches that recruited me, but I will be focusing on these schools 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LfF2dLCpQl— T Will #️⃣5️⃣ (@_flyyt) May 9, 2019
I had a great time crisscrossing the state to see #WPN this week on the @wolfpackclub coaches caravan. It is always inspiring to see the energy and passion of our great fanbase. All of you are an important part of our programs at NC State. Go Pack! pic.twitter.com/quCnP8fXDy— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) May 10, 2019
Best wrestling in the USA happening right in Raleigh NC. see you there! https://t.co/T3AOpVaFW4— Nick Gwiazdowski (@NGWIZZZ) May 10, 2019
AGTG.— 🌹 (@KamarWilcoxson2) May 9, 2019
Blessed to Receive an offer from NC State University ... 🐺 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/mcUr0UuOYv
Video of the day
