The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 10

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30

• The Wolfpacker — NC State pitcher Jason Parker is living the dream

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Defensive backs

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State baseball trying to get back on track for final stretch

• Fayetteville Observer — Clinton’s Mohamed Kaba opts to play for South Carolina

• Winston-Salem Journal — Walkertown's Jalen Cone commits to Hokies, forgoes his senior season in high school

• Technician — Softball knocks off top-seeded Virginia Tech to advance to ACC semifinals

• Technician — Pack, Tigers look to build momentum in weekend series

• GoPack.com — Two Earn All-ACC Honors on First Day at #ACCOTF Championship

• GoPack.com — Pack Takes Down Top-Seeded Virginia Tech, Moves on to ACC Championship Semifinals

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Closes Out Home Slate This Weekend With Series Versus Clemson

• GoPack.com — Patrick Bailey Named To USA Baseball Collegiate National Team


