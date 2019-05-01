The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 1
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Video: NC State's defensive players highlights
• The Wolfpacker — Atticus Taylor excited about visiting NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Top-50 junior Henry Coleman nears cut list
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State's offensive players highlights
• The Wolfpacker — Christ School coach excited about Aydan White's future
• Charlotte Observer — Watch: Will Shipley talks Gamecocks, recruiting at Opening Regional
• Technician — NC State throttles Seahawks to kickoff homestand
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Homers Four Times, Completes Season Sweep Over UNCW
• GoPack.com — Alexis Galarneau Receives NCAA Singles Championships Bid
• GoPack.com — Rogers and Smith Earn Historic Bids to NCAA Women's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships
• GoPack.com — NCAA Championships First and Second Round Match Times Announced
Tweets of the day
@TeamChrisCombs Supporters...May 1st deadline for our Early Bird special. If you’re interested in sponsoring our gala, sign up by tomorrow for 2 additional free tickets! Let’s go!!👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/k5donCbHuo— Chris Combs (@ChrisCNC) April 30, 2019
Please keep my friend Bruce Winkworth in your prayers as he continues his battle with cancer. Bruce spent the majority of his adult life rooting on and writing about kids like me. He has a immeasurable love for the game of baseball and for @NCStateBaseball #DontEverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/fiag8udTwD— Andy Barkett (@abarkett17) April 30, 2019
Will Christian Dawkins take stand in hoops scandal trial? Is today a “tipping point” for college basketball? https://t.co/b9LxZmt1rW— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 1, 2019
Congratulations to Abby Pilkenton on her commitment to further her academic and athletic careers at North Carolina State University! #DynamoDNA #GOPACK ♦️ pic.twitter.com/qxyMW3vtjb— Dynamo Swim Club (@DynamoSwimClub) April 28, 2019
One day, three offers: Leesville Road sophomore PG Carter Whitt picked up two ACC offers & one SEC offer yesterday. https://t.co/oCITHdtwNv— HighSchoolOT.com (@highschoolot) May 1, 2019
Currently unranked 6’7” sophomore (2021) Dontrez Styles (@D_styles4) played up this weekend with CP3 17U & proved he belongs #2019EYBL #Kinston #HoopState @TeamCp3AAU pic.twitter.com/qe0Ppl4w3G— Anthony Bruton (@BucketReel) April 29, 2019
It’s going to be May 9th now because regionals are on the 10th— Mohamed Kaba (@mo_kaba3) May 1, 2019
Video of the day
——
