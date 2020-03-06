The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1 review of NC State’s linebackers in 2019
• The Wolfpacker — NC State coach Dave Doeren blending old, new
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football recruiting hot board: Quarterbacks
• Raleigh News & Observer — How Devon Daniels has turned into NC State’s ‘rock’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Man charged with threatening pro athletes, including former NC State SS Trea Turner
• Burlington Times-News — Plenty left to prove for Wolfpack, Demon Deacons
• Winston-Salem Journal — Five things to watch in Friday night’s Wake Forest-NC State game
• Technician — NC State baseball headed to Virginia for first ACC matchup
• Technician — Pack men’s tennis looks to pick up first ACC win
• GoPack.com — Pack welcomes Wake Forest to PNC Arena for Senior Night
• GoPack.com — #10 NC State set to open ACC Tournament action Friday night in Greensboro
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 opens ACC play this weekend at Virginia
• GoPack.com — #22 Wolfpack to welcome #11 Minnesota for Senior Day
Tweets Of The Day
Great unofficial today to NC-State @CoachTonyGibson @devinbice88 @EdOBrien247 @JohnGarcia_Jr @Rivalsfbcamps pic.twitter.com/sap5fnByWy— Melvin”mel”Jordan IV ⁴⁴ (@MelvinJordanIV1) March 5, 2020
Upcoming Visits. (Unofficial)@ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/Xs6KI2lpYy— TheOfficialJavonBullard¹ (@cravejaaye) March 5, 2020
Blessed to receive a(n) offer from North Carolina State University. #1Pack1Goal 🐺🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mXQbNnFFU1— Victoine B2.⚡️ (@BrownVictoine) March 6, 2020
Thankful to receive a offer from the University of North Carolina State ❤️🖤 @CoachDefo pic.twitter.com/3EwrePUGxZ— Timar Rogers (@11wayz) March 4, 2020
#HTT Audio: @CoachDefo pic.twitter.com/qOLUUj6om7— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 6, 2020
So much inspiring work taking place within our programs right now. Seven @PackAthletics teams currently ranked in the Top 10 in their respective sports. Like our campus, we have significant momentum. Kudos to our student-athletes and staffs. #StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/o6ooJU8b21— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) March 6, 2020
Tourney time!— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 6, 2020
🆚 Georgia Tech
⏰ 6 PM
📰 https://t.co/z3xd8ynzdH
🎟 https://t.co/sTH5uHqV03
📺 RSN (https://t.co/hAbzi7rrdc)
📻 @AJSanders89 & @WKNC881
📊 https://t.co/JPDigukHCa#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/SSYQ6eSt9l
#ChampionshipWeek // #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/aiC9MCGou4— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 6, 2020
ACC play is HERE. pic.twitter.com/uUpIZPoEm3— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 6, 2020
Made for the Pack.@NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/qDgYosyEbU— adidas Baseball (@adidasBaseball) March 5, 2020
Video Of The Day
🎥 2020 ACC Champions pic.twitter.com/rOBARhE8US— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 6, 2020
