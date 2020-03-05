NCSU head coach Dave Doeren has been blending some new freshman with returning players, along with meshing a new coaching staff. He said freshman wide receiver Porter Rooks and freshman cornerback Devan Boykin have been adjusting smoothly to spring practices. Offensive linemen Ethan Lane and Sean Hill are other freshmen that have been thrown into the fire.

NC State turned to practicing outside with pads on for the last two practices.

“You see a lot of growth of the guys that took a lot of reps, and then you see the brand new guys going through a ‘Oh my God,’ kind of situations,” Doeren said. “Josh Harris would get matched up on a freshman, and that’s a big mismatch at times with his weight. It’s been fun.”



Doeren has been impressed with the recall, meaning a player will make a mistake, get coached about it and then not do it again.

“That is the best thing we are trying to get done right now, those little improvements day-by-day,” Doeren said.

Some players have missed time with minor colds, but Doeren did add that cornerback Teshaun Smith will probably practice more this spring than first anticipated.

One area Doeren probably isn’t too concerned with — the play at linebacker. It could be the deepest spot this spring with six returning players plus USC transfer Levi Jones.

“In today’s offensive world, you need depth,” Doeren said. “You need to play as hard and as fast as you can and rotate guys to stay fresh. [Rotating] used to be a D-Line type thing you do, but for your 11 starters to have a true guy that can go in there and give them a series or three or four plays, or if you have injuries to not have a drop off, it’s critical.”

NC State also returns all of its running backs from last year, and will try to get a full healthy year from that group.

“The biggest thing is they are experienced and they are all talented,” Doeren said. “They are all different from each other too, which gives you some diversity with your different play calls. There is some competition and those guys compete. They want to be the best back we have.”

Doeren also has redshirt junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas practicing this spring. He’s redshirting in baseball, and he came to that conclusion after getting injured with about five games left last year and feeling burned out by the time the season ended.

“He’s full-time with us,” Doeren said.