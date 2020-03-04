Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, March 4.

NC State junior commit Terquavion Smith had 19 points and Farmville Central topped Kinston 68-53. Junior Dontrez Styles had 11 points for Kinston.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson here for Farmville Central at Kinston High.

Congratulations to Ebenezer Dowuona ( @ebe_1k ), Maclean Hoekwater ( @Macleanhoek23 ), Connor Thompson ( @cthom_34 ), & Ju’wel Wilson ( @therealjuwel ) for making the GISA All State Team!!!! Good job Hawks!!! #ProtectTheNest #GoHawks 🔴🔵🏀 @CoachRome4 @THS_HawksSports @CowetaScore

The 14-team ACC tournament bracket, in YP form pic.twitter.com/r1mU0WJdma

#PackTop5 comin' in hot! What a weekend it was for our 🐺 squads. 5 - @PackWomensBball 4 - @PackMensTennis 3 - @PackMensBball 2 - Women's Basketball 1 - @packswimdive #GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/k4PK3xofvP

ANOTHER program-best ranking! Checking into this week's Oracle/ITA rankings at No. 7! #GoPack#PackRisin pic.twitter.com/qMIcaMAjaX

Fourth in the country in team home runs 💣😤 pic.twitter.com/jcKHyL4eMi

