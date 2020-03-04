The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 4
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, March 4.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Terquavion Smith leads Farmville Central to win
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women not looking ahead entering ACC Tournament
• The Wolfpacker — Regular season awards: NC State Wolfpack wrestling
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Discussing Pack hoops and March Madness
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss at Duke
• Raleigh News & Observer — How much to the state’s college coaches get paid? Here’s a look at top salaries
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC Women’s basketball tournament: NC State seeded 2nd, everything else you must know
• Technician — Regular season women’s basketball takeaways
• Technician — Baseball hosts Coastal Carolina in another midweek matchup
• Technician — Wolfpack softball hosts Notre Dame this weekend
• Technician — What was said at women’s basketball ACC Tournament media day
• Technician — Four women’s basketball players earn end-of-season honors
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 to host Coastal Carolina Wednesday in midweek tilt
• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack to host #2 Tar Heels in top-10 matchup
• GoPack.com — Brackets announced for Sunday’s ACC Wrestling Championships
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack sweeps ACC weekly honors
• GoPack.com — Three from NC State selected for NCAA Indoor Championships
Tweets Of The Day
March 4, 2020
Current #TuesdayInGreensboro ...— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) March 4, 2020
Virginia Tech-North Carolina and Wake Forest-Pittsburgh
NC State junior commit Terquavion Smith had 19 points and Farmville Central topped Kinston 68-53. Junior Dontrez Styles had 11 points for Kinston.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 4, 2020
NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson here for Farmville Central at Kinston High.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 4, 2020
Congratulations to Ebenezer Dowuona (@ebe_1k), Maclean Hoekwater (@Macleanhoek23), Connor Thompson (@cthom_34), & Ju’wel Wilson (@therealjuwel) for making the GISA All State Team!!!! Good job Hawks!!! #ProtectTheNest #GoHawks 🔴🔵🏀 @CoachRome4 @THS_HawksSports @CowetaScore— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) March 3, 2020
The 14-team ACC tournament bracket, in YP form pic.twitter.com/r1mU0WJdma— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 3, 2020
It's a #Pack9 HOME game day. pic.twitter.com/4qJboZowlA— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 4, 2020
#PackTop5 comin' in hot! What a weekend it was for our 🐺 squads.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 3, 2020
5 - @PackWomensBball
4 - @PackMensTennis
3 - @PackMensBball
2 - Women's Basketball
1 - @packswimdive#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/k4PK3xofvP
ANOTHER program-best ranking! Checking into this week's Oracle/ITA rankings at No. 7!— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) March 3, 2020
#GoPack#PackRisin pic.twitter.com/qMIcaMAjaX
Fourth in the country in team home runs 💣😤 pic.twitter.com/jcKHyL4eMi— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) March 2, 2020
Video Of The Day
Feature Film: Wolfpack vs. Cavaliers#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/lKnBRjS2TC— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 4, 2020
