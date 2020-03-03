Also, Williams provides a quick preview of this week's ACC Tournament on the women's side.

The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal are joined by contributor Justin Williams to talk about NC State's loss at Duke and its potential path towards a bid into the NCAA Tournament.

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

