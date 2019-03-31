The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 31
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 31.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Joseph Johnson explains his decision to pick NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands commitment from defensive back Joseph Johnson
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s season comes to an end in the Sweet 16
• Technician — Pack’s magical season ends in Sweet 16
• Technician — Johnston’s gem leads Pack past Virginia
• Technician — Despite loss bright future ahead for Wolfpack
• GoPack.com — Johnston’s complete game shutout lifts #Pack9 to 3-0 win
• GoPack.com — Pack men secure fourth-straight No. 4 finish at NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack remain in second through two rounds at Bryan National Collegiate
• GoPack.com — Softball evens series with Boston College for first ACC win of season
Tweets of the day
Back 2 Back NCAA Champion! 🏆🏆 ❤️🐾🐺@packswimdive pic.twitter.com/hJXsmF4ynD— Michelle Lee (@Michelle_2001) March 31, 2019
After winning his second straight NCAA national title in the 200 butterfly, Andreas Vazaios said he "wished he had four more years to represent NC State."— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 31, 2019
Hardware! @packswimdive pic.twitter.com/0uAldt2tqP— David Fox (@davidfox95) March 31, 2019
Great night under the 💡 celebrating our Military and Veterans 🇺🇸— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 31, 2019
Excited to 👀 #WPN again tomorrow at 1⃣ p.m. for the series finale pic.twitter.com/5mjQ3ZrvYW
Only the 2⃣ complete game shutout thrown by an ACC pitcher this season and ☝️ for the #Pack9 since Carlos Rodón since June 1, 2013 against William & Mary 👏— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 31, 2019
Great catching up with some of the former @PackWomensBball players supporting the ladies at the #SweetSixteen #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/lJOV4e4ciD— Chasity Melvin (@chasitymelvin) March 30, 2019
You've been with us every step of the way through an amazing journey.— Sweet 16 Wolfpack 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 30, 2019
THANK YOU, Wolfpack Nation! // #GoPack #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/mGAiOTQJCj
All respect to @wolfpackwes ,staff and our team. Lost 3 starters and key reserve long ago, but got to Sweet Sixteen. Appreciate their spirit and determination.— #1 state fan (@gopacknow) March 30, 2019
C O M M I T T E D lets go Wolfpack nation #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/NWSBMyxYcc— Joseph Johnson lll (@joseph_johnson7) March 30, 2019
NC State Tomorrow 📍🤫@StateCoachD @ChadSimmons_— ᴱᴵᴳᴴᵀ ᵂᴼᴿᴸᴰ🎱 (@nate_mccollum) March 30, 2019
Video of the day
——
