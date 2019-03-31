Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 31

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 31.

"I think ESPN ranked [the recruiting class] top 10. Now back-to-back Sweet 16s, we’re getting in homes [to recruit] that we weren’t able to get into a few years ago."
— Women's basketball coach Wes Moore per The Technician
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Joseph Johnson explains his decision to pick NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands commitment from defensive back Joseph Johnson

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s season comes to an end in the Sweet 16

• Technician — Pack’s magical season ends in Sweet 16

• Technician — Johnston’s gem leads Pack past Virginia

• Technician — Despite loss bright future ahead for Wolfpack

• GoPack.com — Johnston’s complete game shutout lifts #Pack9 to 3-0 win

• GoPack.com — Pack men secure fourth-straight No. 4 finish at NCAA Championships

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack remain in second through two rounds at Bryan National Collegiate

• GoPack.com — Softball evens series with Boston College for first ACC win of season

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

