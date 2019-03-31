Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 31.

— Women's basketball coach Wes Moore per The Technician

"I think ESPN ranked [the recruiting class] top 10. Now back-to-back Sweet 16s, we’re getting in homes [to recruit] that we weren’t able to get into a few years ago."

After winning his second straight NCAA national title in the 200 butterfly, Andreas Vazaios said he "wished he had four more years to represent NC State."

Great night under the 💡 celebrating our Military and Veterans 🇺🇸 Excited to 👀 #WPN again tomorrow at 1⃣ p.m. for the series finale pic.twitter.com/5mjQ3ZrvYW

Only the 2⃣ complete game shutout thrown by an ACC pitcher this season and ☝️ for the #Pack9 since Carlos Rodón since June 1, 2013 against William & Mary 👏

Great catching up with some of the former @PackWomensBball players supporting the ladies at the #SweetSixteen #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/lJOV4e4ciD

You've been with us every step of the way through an amazing journey. THANK YOU, Wolfpack Nation! // #GoPack #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/mGAiOTQJCj

All respect to @wolfpackwes ,staff and our team. Lost 3 starters and key reserve long ago, but got to Sweet Sixteen. Appreciate their spirit and determination.

C O M M I T T E D lets go Wolfpack nation #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/NWSBMyxYcc

