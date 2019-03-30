NC State lands commitment from defensive back Joseph Johnson
In February, three-star defensive back Joseph Johnson from Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy made an unofficial visit to NC State, and in the immediate aftermath of that trip Johnson told The Wolfpacker that NCSU had emerged as a leader.
A month later, Johnson has committed to NC State.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder picked NC State despite adding offers from Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia along the way.
In recent weeks, Johnson had taken unofficial visits to Penn State and West Virginia, but this past Friday he was back in Raleigh for the third time in less than a month, and Johnson then announced his verbal commitment Saturday evening.
Rivals.com ranks Johnson as the No. 16 prospect from the state of Virginia. In nine games last year Johnson had 40 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
He is the Wolfpack’s fourth verbal commitment, joining four-star receiver Porter Rooks from Charlotte Providence Day, three-star quarterback Ben Finley from Phoenix Paradise Valley and defensive tackle Jaylen Smith from Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County High.
