In February, three-star defensive back Joseph Johnson from Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy made an unofficial visit to NC State, and in the immediate aftermath of that trip Johnson told The Wolfpacker that NCSU had emerged as a leader.

A month later, Johnson has committed to NC State.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder picked NC State despite adding offers from Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia along the way.

In recent weeks, Johnson had taken unofficial visits to Penn State and West Virginia, but this past Friday he was back in Raleigh for the third time in less than a month, and Johnson then announced his verbal commitment Saturday evening.