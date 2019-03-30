The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 30
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball reflections: Offseason wishlist
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball reflections: Lessons learned
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Nick Farrar poised to make name for himself
• Raleigh News & Observer — Loose and ready to roll: NC State keeping it light as it prepares for Iowa
• Greensboro News-Record — Jeff Mills: Nation's leading scorer Megan Gustafson leads Iowa against N.C. State
• Technician — Stewart wins two silver medals at third day of NCAAs
• Technician — Wolfpack comes up clutch for win over Seminoles
• Technician — Wolfpack rally falls short, drops second game of season
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Meets Hawkeyes Saturday in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
• GoPack.com — Stewart Wins Two Silvers, 200 Medley Relay Places Third at NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — #Pack9’s Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short Against Virginia, 4-3
• GoPack.com — Sweet 16 Media Day
• GoPack.com — Pack Wins Fourth Straight Match with 4-1 Victory Over Seminoles
6’8W 2019 Justin Mckoy has now been offered by NC STATE!!!🏀🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ldH3LT285m— Team Loaded NC (@teamloadednc) March 29, 2019
#1Pack1Goal 🐺‼️ @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/hFPB0VNf7L— Joseph Johnson lll (@joseph_johnson7) March 30, 2019
Sweet Sixteen!!! ♥️ @PackWomensBball #GoPack pic.twitter.com/JoGnL84nDW— NC State Cheerleading (@NCSUCheer) March 30, 2019
Congrats to @savshaw19 on a SOLID race at #IAAFWorlds. Top finisher for the United States in the women's U20 race!— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) March 30, 2019
Race recap: https://t.co/ljRvZWbODF#GoPack pic.twitter.com/ztokm06ERw
