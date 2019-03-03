The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 3
• The Wolfpacker — NC State expected to be patient in choosing quarterback
• The Wolfpacker — Live Blog: NC State Wolfpack football players at the NFL Combine - Saturday
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: First spring practice observations
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 78-73 loss at Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Dave Doeren impressed with first spring practice
• Raleigh News & Observer — Pack determined to be a tougher team in March after loss to Florida State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Spring starts with a lot of new for NC State football
• Tallahassee Democract — No. 17 Florida State outlasts North Carolina State for 11th ACC win
• WarChant.com — Seminoles step up at the line, shoot down NC State, 78-73
• Technician — Pack, Mensik slam through Minnesota
• Technician — Wolfpack men coast to fifth straight ACC title
• GoPack.com — Statement made! Pack men claim fifth straight ACC title
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 sweeps doubleheader to clinch series against Minnesota
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack sweeps Camels, Buccaneers
• GoPack.com — No. 25 NC State posts highest road score of season
• ChargersWire — Chargers QB Philip Rivers serving as mentor for North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley
Tweets of the day
ACC sweep: complete.— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 3, 2019
Let’s. go. PACK. pic.twitter.com/TUQqH5ThhN
It's #Gameday!#Pack9 goes for the 🧹 today at 11 a.m. (Game moved ⬆️ an hour)— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 3, 2019
📺 - ACC Network Extra (https://t.co/ZluRnEMGT9)
📻 - WKNC 88.1 FM (https://t.co/PlbOYPw1iy)
📊 - https://t.co/wS1JcVBB6F … …
🎟️ - https://t.co/I3G3R4bms3#GoPack // #Pack9 pic.twitter.com/cCxQNabRuC
Excited to celebrate the careers of these three great seniors tomorrow!— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 2, 2019
Ceremony at 2:11
🏀 at 2:30 // #GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/xqfT1xXNJZ
#NCState WR Kelvin Harmon's gauntlet @PackFootball #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/GCgVbcosqO— Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) March 2, 2019
.@PackFootball WR Kelvin Harmon (6'2" 221lbs.) probably won't blow many away with his on-field workout today, but he's as game as it gets.— Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) March 2, 2019
There may not be a better blocking receiving in this year's draft + he's put up 1k two straight seasons.
Don't stress the 4.6.#NFLCombine
4.6-second 40-yard dash time shouldn't be disqualifying for North Carolina State WR Kelvin Harmon. He can still hurt you in a bunch of ways.— Michael Schwartz (@MikeMSchwartz) March 2, 2019
.@PackFootball QB Ryan Finley connecting on some nice deep ball throws 💯— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2019
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/6bQVipTNnT
Yesterday, Ryan Finley said he merely hoped to beat former NCST teammate Garrett Bradbury's 40 time (4.92) to avoid constant ribbing from his best friend & training partner. Just ran 4.74u, so even if the official adjustment hurts him some, that should be mission accomplished.— Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) March 2, 2019
QB Ryan Finley of @NCStateFootball impresses me more each time I see him in person. He’s thrown it well today @NFLDraft— Charles Davis (@CFD22) March 2, 2019
#NFLCombine workout: N.C. State QB Ryan Finley. 🎯🎯🎯— New York Giants (@Giants) March 2, 2019
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xLIWh2mYoW
Video of the day
This feeling >>>— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 3, 2019
🏆🐺♦️ pic.twitter.com/LeGSDw7DXM
——
