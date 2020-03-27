The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 27.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Tight ends
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, Wolfpack football try to maintain work
• The Wolfpacker — Devon Daniels, DJ Funderburk to test NBA Draft process
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Reflecting back on the class of 2005
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts: ‘This is way bigger than basketball’
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts talks about dealing with the tough situation of coronavirus
• Raleigh News & Observer — As coronavirus hit home, Bobby Lutz had a front-row seat for the beginning of the end
• Associated Press — Pandemic fallout: NCAA slashes distribution by $375 millon
• GoPack.com — #PackPros: Visiting with the Pack’s 2017 D-Line
• GoPack.com — Cunane featured as WBCA All-America regional finalist
Tweets Of The Day
Who ya got? No. 5 Rodney Monroe vs. No. 13 Donovan Mitchell@PackMensBball | @LouisvilleMBB | @spidadmitchell— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 26, 2020
Excited to say I have received an offer from NC State University 🐺#Wolfpack @CoachGarrisonOL @ChadSimmons_ @ELCAFootball @RecruitGeorgia @247Sports pic.twitter.com/qMhDD3JS1v— Bryson Estes (@Brysonestes77) March 26, 2020
Blessed to Receive an offer from North Carolina State University!! 🔴⚫️ #GoPacks— Kaytron “Fatman” Allen ⚡️ (@kaytron_allen) March 26, 2020
@CoachKurtRope pic.twitter.com/tbkb93Ndk5
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!! @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/DMe5MIhNSp— Jakolbe Baldwin (@JakolbeB) March 27, 2020
Top Moments of 2019-20 Season: @kells_2017 posts a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists vs. The Citadel on Dec. 22. He was the only player in the ACC to have a triple-double in 19-20 and the third NC State player all-time to have one. pic.twitter.com/vcaafcxKMM— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 26, 2020
👀 Can’t wait to play in front of 🐺 Wolfpack Nation !!! One of top places to play in the country. #1Pack1Goal #bestfansintheland #HTT pic.twitter.com/MgrWC1NQJU— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) March 26, 2020
First the Olympic Trials were postponed, then it was announced the 2020 Olympics would not take place this August.— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 26, 2020
Hear from @NGWIZZZ, who was vying for the spot on @USAWrestling
at 125 kg, about how those decisions have impacted him. pic.twitter.com/LtrbYEDCtD
I asked a media person about Haywood Jeffires of the fab 4— Martin Brian Ansah (@DaAnsahonSports) March 27, 2020
6’2 210 .4.41 40 yard dash
1st round nc state 1987
Led the nfl in receptions 1991
3 x pro bowler
2 x all pro
He said no clue who he is pic.twitter.com/EVtTSEkbi5
"A dream come true... I just couldn't imagine a better experience." 🗣 @wolfpackwalkon— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 26, 2020
A tweet helped Katie Wadsworth become a part of the NC State women's basketball team.#ncaaW | @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/pBNkuH580K
Check out these custom NC State Zoom backgrounds from @NCStateDASA. We are partial to the scenes from Centennial Campus!https://t.co/Qxz0AwpQJ0— Centennial Campus (@CentCampus) March 27, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
