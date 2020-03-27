News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 27

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 27.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Tight ends

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, Wolfpack football try to maintain work

• The Wolfpacker — Devon Daniels, DJ Funderburk to test NBA Draft process

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Reflecting back on the class of 2005

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts: ‘This is way bigger than basketball’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts talks about dealing with the tough situation of coronavirus

• Raleigh News & Observer — As coronavirus hit home, Bobby Lutz had a front-row seat for the beginning of the end

• Associated Press — Pandemic fallout: NCAA slashes distribution by $375 millon

• GoPack.com — #PackPros: Visiting with the Pack’s 2017 D-Line

• GoPack.com — Cunane featured as WBCA All-America regional finalist

