Podcast: Reflecting back on the class of 2005
See how the class of 2005 unfolded from the eyes of those who covered it.
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal take a walk back down memory lane in a new podcast project.
Carter and Zembal discuss NC State's recruiting in the class of 2005 for both football and basketball. The men's basketball recruiting class featured a McDonald's All-American (Brandon Costner), a separate five-star prospect (Courtney Fells) and a four-star player (Ben McCauley).
The football recruiting class was highlighted by the trio of running backs — Toney Baker, Andre Brown and Jamelle Eugene. Defensive tackle turned center Ted Larsen and defensive end Willie Young ended up playing in the NFL for an extended period of time.
