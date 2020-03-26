See how the class of 2005 unfolded from the eyes of those who covered it.

The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal take a walk back down memory lane in a new podcast project.

Carter and Zembal discuss NC State's recruiting in the class of 2005 for both football and basketball. The men's basketball recruiting class featured a McDonald's All-American (Brandon Costner), a separate five-star prospect (Courtney Fells) and a four-star player (Ben McCauley).

The football recruiting class was highlighted by the trio of running backs — Toney Baker, Andre Brown and Jamelle Eugene. Defensive tackle turned center Ted Larsen and defensive end Willie Young ended up playing in the NFL for an extended period of time.



