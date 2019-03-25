Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 25

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 78-77 win over Harvard

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NCSU's defense comes through against Harvard star

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State 78, Harvard 77

• Raleigh News & Observer — If Wolfpack hopes to advance, a lot will ride on top reserve Kayla Jones

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State beats Harvard 78-77 in the second round of the NIT

• Winston-Salem Journal — Farrell Murchison, a running back at WSSU who beat cancer, is ready to roll in spring practice

• Technician — Fans, Wolfpack bringing intensity to NIT matchups

• Technician — Wolfpack survives Harvard, advances to NIT quarterfinals

• Technician — Pack women looking for second straight Sweet 16 berth

• Technician — Softball swept by Florida State in weekend series

• Technician — Four-run ninth caps Pack comeback, first ever sweep of Miami

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Wildcats Monday Night in NCAA Second Round

• GoPack.com — Pack Downs Harvard 78-77, Advances to NIT Quarterfinals

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Rallies to Earn 6-4 Win, First-Ever Sweep Against Miami

• GoPack.com — Pack Shoots 3-Over on Day One of Hootie at Bulls Bay


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}