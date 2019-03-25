The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 25
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 78-77 win over Harvard
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NCSU's defense comes through against Harvard star
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State 78, Harvard 77
• Raleigh News & Observer — If Wolfpack hopes to advance, a lot will ride on top reserve Kayla Jones
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State beats Harvard 78-77 in the second round of the NIT
• Winston-Salem Journal — Farrell Murchison, a running back at WSSU who beat cancer, is ready to roll in spring practice
• Technician — Fans, Wolfpack bringing intensity to NIT matchups
• Technician — Wolfpack survives Harvard, advances to NIT quarterfinals
• Technician — Pack women looking for second straight Sweet 16 berth
• Technician — Softball swept by Florida State in weekend series
• Technician — Four-run ninth caps Pack comeback, first ever sweep of Miami
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Wildcats Monday Night in NCAA Second Round
• GoPack.com — Pack Downs Harvard 78-77, Advances to NIT Quarterfinals
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Rallies to Earn 6-4 Win, First-Ever Sweep Against Miami
• GoPack.com — Pack Shoots 3-Over on Day One of Hootie at Bulls Bay
Tweets of the day
Look back at last night. Got the W to advance.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 25, 2019
One final time in front of the home crowd Wednesday. We’ll see you at Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/mgM4cysubQ
You know what day it is, #WPN! @PackWomensBball hosts Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament tonight.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 25, 2019
⏰ 7 p.m.
📍 Reynolds Coliseum
🎟 https://t.co/bQzdpUA3d6
📰 https://t.co/ifOQRyFgeB#GoPack pic.twitter.com/I2tc5b4quy
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/A4wuHDFDko— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 25, 2019
Correction State will play Lipscomb at 9 pm Wednesday night at Reynolds.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 25, 2019
Video of the day
