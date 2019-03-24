Notebook: NCSU's defense comes through against Harvard star
NC State’s defense on Harvard star junior point guard Bryce Aiken proved to be the difference Sunday.
The Wolfpack forced Aiken to need 18 field-goal attempts to grind out 19 points and when he had a chance to win the game with a three-point heave, sophomore guard Braxton Beverly blocked it. Technically, the play was ruled a turnover and not a Beverly blocked shot, but that is just part of the minutia.
The big “non-blocked shot” helped secure NC State’s 78-77 win over Harvard, and the Wolfpack (24-11) advanced in the NIT to host Lipscomb at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds Coliseum.
“It was big and I thought he timed it right,” NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts said. “I thought he did a tremendous job. I was nervous as everybody was in Reynolds when I saw that Braxton was guarding him at the end.”
Aiken entered the contest averaging 22.4 points, but the NCSU cadre of defenders held him to 6 of 18 and he had six turnovers and zero assists.
“What they do well is they spread you out and run a lot of ball screens and they run motion,” Keatts said. “They also have a legitimate post who can score inside (in Chris Lewis).
“We went into the game saying if we are going to have a chance to win the game, we have to do a great job on Bryce Aiken.”
Harvard’s (19-12) offense also took a hit when former Rivals150 member Noah Kirkwood fouled out with 6:15 left in the game. The freshman wing matched Aiken’s 19 points, and he added five assists. The aforementioned Lewis added 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
NC State also took advantage of 17 offensive rebounds and the Wolfpack forced 17 turnovers. Five players scored in double figures against the Crimson, led by redshirt junior C.J. Bryce’s 16 points and seven boards.
“We have to rebound as a team and we have to hit people,” Keatts said.
Devon Daniels 'locked in' for NIT
Sometimes the postseason can give a player a fresh start in some ways. Keatts credited a a good stretch of practice this past week for giving him confidence in redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels. The Utah transfer came through by scoring 14 points and grabbing five boards in 28 minutes. He also was part of the concerted defensive effort against Aiken.
“I just tried and stick to my principles,” Daniels said. “I didn’t try and get my hands in there. He has a really good [hesitation] game, very crafty with his off arm.
“I felt like when I forced him to, I wouldn’t say his weaknesses, but to his left and stayed down, I did a great job. He’s a very good competitor.”
Keatts thought Daniels was the most locked in leading up to the game since his arrival to NCSU. He isn’t sure why that is, but he’ll take it. Daniels said he really is understanding the scouting report.
“I just wanted to step it up for my teammates,” Daniels said. “It’s March, any one of these games could be our last game. I just want to help the team win.”
Reynolds Coliseum magic continues
Harvard coach Tommy Amaker knows the history of Reynolds Coliseum from his playing days, and now he got a up close view of the renovated facility, which draws 5,500 for games. He came away very impressed.
“It was a tough loss for us and this is an amazing environment,” Amaker said. “This was my first time being here in many years. I thought the energy from the crowd was such a boost for their kids.”
Keatts compared the differences between playing at PNC Arena, which holds 19,700, and at Reynolds.
“At the PNC, they do a tremendous job too,” Keatts said. “It gets loud in there and it’s a great place to play also. We are excited we get a chance to play on campus right now. That being said, we have a tremendous fan base.”
