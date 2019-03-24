NC State’s defense on Harvard star junior point guard Bryce Aiken proved to be the difference Sunday.

The Wolfpack forced Aiken to need 18 field-goal attempts to grind out 19 points and when he had a chance to win the game with a three-point heave, sophomore guard Braxton Beverly blocked it. Technically, the play was ruled a turnover and not a Beverly blocked shot, but that is just part of the minutia.

The big “non-blocked shot” helped secure NC State’s 78-77 win over Harvard, and the Wolfpack (24-11) advanced in the NIT to host Lipscomb at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds Coliseum.

“It was big and I thought he timed it right,” NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts said. “I thought he did a tremendous job. I was nervous as everybody was in Reynolds when I saw that Braxton was guarding him at the end.”

Aiken entered the contest averaging 22.4 points, but the NCSU cadre of defenders held him to 6 of 18 and he had six turnovers and zero assists.

“What they do well is they spread you out and run a lot of ball screens and they run motion,” Keatts said. “They also have a legitimate post who can score inside (in Chris Lewis).

“We went into the game saying if we are going to have a chance to win the game, we have to do a great job on Bryce Aiken.”

Harvard’s (19-12) offense also took a hit when former Rivals150 member Noah Kirkwood fouled out with 6:15 left in the game. The freshman wing matched Aiken’s 19 points, and he added five assists. The aforementioned Lewis added 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

NC State also took advantage of 17 offensive rebounds and the Wolfpack forced 17 turnovers. Five players scored in double figures against the Crimson, led by redshirt junior C.J. Bryce’s 16 points and seven boards.

“We have to rebound as a team and we have to hit people,” Keatts said.