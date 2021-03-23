The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, March 23.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Mehki Wall has NC State among his favorites
• The Wolfpacker — Women’s cross country overcame obstacles for second-place NCAA finish
• The Wolfpacker — Three questions after NC State’s first round win in the NCAA Tournament
• The Wolfpacker — Superlatives: NC State wrestling at the NCAA Championships
• Technician — Same faces, new places: How NFL free agency has impacted Pack Pro QBs so far
• Technician — Wolfpack softball splits games with Cavaliers in first road series of season
• Technician — NC State baseball looks to end losing streak on road against UNCW
• GoPack.com — NC State set to face Bulls Tuesday for NCAA second round
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack selected for NCAA Athens Regional
• GoPack.com — Shipp named Golfweek Men’s College Player of the Week
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 set for first road trip of season Tuesday at UNCW
Tweets Of The Day
In 1974, N.C. State ends UCLA's streak of seven national championships with an 80-77 victory in double overtime of the NCAA tournament semifinals. See more sports moments in history: https://t.co/r6mJ6WcKXD— The Roanoke Times (@roanoketimes) March 23, 2021
With the UNC women ousted from the NCAA tournament, the state of NC only has NC State left playing college basketball— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) March 22, 2021
Got a good day of prep work in!— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 22, 2021
Preview tomorrow's #ncaaW Tournament second-round matchup with the Bulls:https://t.co/Sq6axSQ6wC
NC State signee Terquavion Smith was named our HoopSeen North Carolina 2-A Player of the Year.— HoopSeen North Carolina (@HoopSeenNC) March 23, 2021
Story : https://t.co/oEVQEeWMnK pic.twitter.com/9KjsZ4Yr3U
NC State-Davidson | NIT— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) March 22, 2021
Good pick-and-roll activity from Cam Hayes, now 3rd among ACC rookies in assist rate (Barnes, Kadary)
Dereon Seabron flashes are really fun
Missed too many open looks, but this was a clinic in terms out-of-bounds play design from the Wildcats
NC State and Miami improved their win totals by 4 and 2 games from 2019 to 2020.— Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) March 22, 2021
Can they keep the momentum going in 2021? #NCST #NCState #Miami #Canes pic.twitter.com/4vL53DBbkA
On Day 22, we celebrate and remember coach Kay Yow, who won the inaugural Jimmy V ESPY for Perseverance at the 2007 ESPY Awards.— WBHOF (@WBHOF) March 22, 2021
Yow became the first women’s basketball coach in ACC history and fifth in NCAA history to coach 900 games at the same school for North Carolina State. pic.twitter.com/6TjX7oxesw
First road trip of the season on deck.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 22, 2021
📰https://t.co/r6XYt3J0Kh pic.twitter.com/5yCPASZJAi
NC State Athletics & @NorthStateBank will be participating in the Wolfpack Blitz this week!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 22, 2021
We'll be sharing the importance of reading with local elementary school students while also inspiring future generations to chase their dreams.
More: https://t.co/KPCnpQmxXx pic.twitter.com/q8RxZyoQ87
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook