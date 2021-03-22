Heading into last Monday’s NCAA Women’s Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Okla., there were multiple reasons why NC State head coach Laurie Henes would have been happy with a second-place team finish. The timing of the meet was not ideal. Because the NCAA chose not to hold championships in the fall, it was questionable if the race would even be competed. Ultimately, it was scheduled for March 15, literally two days after the indoor track and field championships were held. That meant for coaches like Henes, they had to make a choice of whether or not to have their best distance runners compete in both or focus on one. “I made some decisions early on to allow some people to do both, which some schools didn’t do,” Henes confirmed. “We had the full support of our administration.” There was a compromise of sorts. NC State would have runners in the 5K and the distance medley relay at indoors, but not the mile or 3K. Freshman Katelyn Tuohy would have qualified in the latter, while junior Savannah Shaw would have done so in the former. Instead, those two helped with the distance medley that finished in seventh place to earn first-team All-America honors. Senior Hannah Steelman and sophomore Kelsey Chmiel both really desired an opportunity to run the 5K, which was part of Henes’ motivation to let them try both meets. Steelman placed eighth in the indoor race for first team All-America accolades, and Chmiel was second-team after finishing in 11th.

NC State's women's cross country team came in second place at the NCAA Championships. (Jacob Seeber)

When finished with their runs, the group hopped onto a bus from Fayetteville, Ark., site of the NCAA indoor track meet, to Tulsa, Okla., where a plane was dropping off the remainder of the cross country teams. From there they made their way to Stillwater, arriving the evening of Saturday, March 13. Sunday was a rest day, with massage treatment available for recovery. “I can’t say that last weekend there weren’t some doubts of, ‘Did we overdo this?,’” Henes admitted. The coach had another reason for wondering how well her team could place in the cross country meet. The star of the fall season — during which the Pack won its fifth straight ACC title — was senior Dominique Clairmonte, the conference champion. Clairmonte however would be diagnosed with mononucleosis in December, sidelining her until February. Then, on Feb. 16, just after Clairmonte felt “semi-normal,” she came down with either food poisoning or perhaps norovirus. Whatever it was, Clairmonte was, in Henes’ description, “knocked out.” The loss of another week of training left Henes wondering if it was possible to enter Clairmonte in the NCAA Cross Country Championships. “We basically thought we were going in without the ACC champion,” Henes noted. Yet with 1K left in the 6K race, Clairmonte was running in the top 40, and more importantly NC State was in first place in the team standings, just ahead of BYU. “I cannot express how proud I am of what she was able to do,” Henes said. “She was aggressive. She paid for it in the last 1,000 a little, but she was in the 30s with 20 days of training. I was shocked. “… She knew she wasn’t going to be in contention individually to be in the top 10 like she wanted to be. I think she realized that. She didn’t have the training, but she put that individual part aside and just gave everything she had for the team. "That is what we are trying to do here, but to see it, I was just super proud of her.”