The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 22
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Excerpts: Jim Valvano’s Too Soon To Quit (part I)
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reacts to replay of NC State-Houston
• Associated Press — Biggest tourney upsets? NC State’s ’83 title run hard to top
• Associated Press — Top 10 NCAA Tourney games in history: No. 8, Thompson, Wolfpack end UCLA’s long run in ’74
• GoPack.com — Get to know: Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell
Tweets Of The Day
Blessed To Receive An Offer From North Carolina State University! #GoWolfpack #JUCOPRODUCT pic.twitter.com/rNicokBvGC— El Ellis🤟🏾 (@_elboogie3) March 21, 2020
They won it! On the dunk!— Phil Pilewski (@PhilPilewski) March 21, 2020
37 years and $250 million dollars later, @TheVFoundation.
A message from the man himself: pic.twitter.com/2clX1UcAAL— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 21, 2020
Thanks to everybody who traveled back to 1983 today. Great fun! And thank you Lo Charles for the dunk that changed our lives. Your teammates miss you. #CardiacPack pic.twitter.com/RXVJmwPS1w— Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) March 21, 2020
Thanks so much for the memories “Wolfpack Nation”! pic.twitter.com/k3qir6dwXC— Thurl Bailey (@bigTbailey) March 21, 2020
Go Pack 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #CardiacPack pic.twitter.com/x1Hjncotdq— Ernie Myers (@PackErnieMyers) March 21, 2020
Thanks to @terrygannon83 for his commentary on the N.C. State-Houston game. The "charge" he took from Clyde Drexler lives to this day.— Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) March 21, 2020
Charge — and a great business decision every way - in retrospect, TG!💪❤️🌎💥🏀— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 21, 2020
We had a blast reliving the 1983 Championship game with #WPN.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 22, 2020
And good news...we've got more #ClassicCollege radio calls coming your way! First up: @PackMensBball vs. UConn in the 2005 NCAA Tourney second round.
🎧 https://t.co/a6UcSNsxL6#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/XxO6PV2DiX
On this day ...— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 22, 2020
Nick Gwiazdowski won his first NCAA title at the 2014 NCAA Championships. Starting as the second seed, he recorded four wins before defeated top-seed and two-time defending national champ Nelson of Minnesota in the finals, 4-2. pic.twitter.com/b4sNCY1p4h
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook