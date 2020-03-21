Social media reacts to replay of NC State-Houston
On Saturday afternoon, CBS replayed NC State basketball's 1983 NCAA Championship win over Houston, a finish that remains one of the greatest moments in the sport's history.
Here is reaction from various social media sources rewatching the game.
I’m ready💪🏾#cardiacpack pic.twitter.com/i0iUiJUsf2— Ernie Myers (@PackErnieMyers) March 21, 2020
This is the most critical point of the game. Guy Lewis has absolutely NO idea Drexler has three fouls. It's the second time in the tournament he did that. #cardiacpack— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) March 21, 2020
Comforting that the NC State fans were booing the refs even back in 1983.— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) March 21, 2020
After Houston won Jim was walking along the stands to come greet all of us, and it seemed like the whole Houston section stood, pointed at him and started yelling, "You're next!"— Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) March 21, 2020
I remember thinking it sounds like they're calling for a mob hit. Scary. Houston was scary.
Money!#CardiacPack— Thurl Bailey (@bigTbailey) March 21, 2020
Hey @RexChapman, Block or Charge? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nr4Q4jBDR4— Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) March 21, 2020
Man, back in the day refs were really aggressive pointing out who the foul was on. pic.twitter.com/fPYV1XqNeJ— Corey Clark (@Corey_Clark) March 21, 2020
These State uniforms are FIRE with "STATE" on the jerseys and "PACK" on the shorts.— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) March 21, 2020
What I learned from watching the first half of the 1983 title game:— Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 21, 2020
- flopping was a problem in 1983 (or maybe just for Terry Gannon)
- Guy Lewis was willing to play his star player with *3* fouls in the first half
- before the shot clock, basketball was kind of boring
Team trainer Jim Rehbock told the #cardiacpack players not to be tempted to use the oxygen provided to both team benches, that it would make them weaker. Watch the Houston sidelines coming up.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) March 21, 2020
State getting killed on the o-boards, a tale as old as...well, as I am— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) March 21, 2020
Trying to watch this 1983 NCAA Championship Rewind on CBS. This NC State-Houston title game is great, but the TV analyst is driving me absolutely nuts. 🤣— Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) March 21, 2020
Let’s Go Pack. Need to get the W.— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) March 21, 2020
Hated when I was on the bench. But I’d sit as close to Jimmy V as possible to stay entertained by his running commentary. It never stopped! #CardiacPack— Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) March 21, 2020
Lowe and Whitt. #cardiacpack pic.twitter.com/9ef1qJgPOo— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 21, 2020
Tie game and at that moment we believed it was ours to win. And yes, we foul in a tie game!#CardiacPack— Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) March 21, 2020
God, I was such a nervous preteen wreck right now. #CardiacPack— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 21, 2020
#CardiacPack pic.twitter.com/OyWeTEItek— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) March 21, 2020
Last thing Valvano says before play resumes: "Lorenzo, you haven't done anything all night. When are you going to wake up and do something?" #cardiacpack— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) March 21, 2020
Just think....if Benny Anders steals my pass with 5 secs to go....— Thurl Bailey (@bigTbailey) March 21, 2020
Fans just on the court it's total madness. THERE'S A GUY ON THE BASKET WHAT IS HAPPENING. THIS SEEMS UNSAFE. THERE'S A SECOND PLAYER UP THERE.— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) March 21, 2020
Climbing on that backboard I was in shape back then I couldn’t do that now🤣#CardiacPack— Ernie Myers (@PackErnieMyers) March 21, 2020
NC State. Sharpie.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 21, 2020
I was sitting on press row when Lorenzo Charles made the dunk to beat Houston in Albuquerque. Being the objective reporter I jumped out of my seat and yelled "They did it!" Then I looked at my watch. I had 40 minutes before my next deadline. It was an incredible night.— Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) March 21, 2020
Before this moment I liked sports. After this moment I loved sports. #cardiacpack pic.twitter.com/ZcwMXegMpo— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 21, 2020
They won it! On the dunk!— Phil Pilewski (@PhilPilewski) March 21, 2020
37 years and $250 million dollars later, @TheVFoundation.
CHAMPS‼️ pic.twitter.com/QYln73fX5L— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 21, 2020
