{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 08:10:13 -0500') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 20

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 20.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Four-star junior forward Dontrez Styles

• The Wolfpacker — Elissa Cunane makes NC State women’s basketball history

• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Payton Wilson wants to fly around in 2020

• The Wolfpacker — The previous cancellations and postponements of Wolfpack sports

• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s been a long week without sports. And yet still only a week.

• Associated Press — In absence of March Madness, a look back at big shots in tourney history

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane gains AP third team All-American status

• GoPack.com — Best moments of 2019-20 season: Comeback win at Virginia

