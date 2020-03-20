The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 20
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 20.
Headlines
Tweets Of The Day
Season's done, but she's not finished writing her name on the 2019-20 campaign. @ecunane_ is officially an ᴀʟʟ-ᴀᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀɴ!— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 19, 2020
More: https://t.co/5uJvTehQ7y#GoPack pic.twitter.com/saqsclwstj
The bracket is here. Let the debate begin.— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 19, 2020
Reminders:
• Seedings are based on collegiate performance for 𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 ACC schools
• There is not a No. 1 overall seed
• Voting starts today and will occur through April 6
More info » https://t.co/aoiBcbTkkk pic.twitter.com/0AF4fdXhOU
Take your pick: No. 7 Julius Hodge vs. No. 10 Troy Bell@PackMensBball | @BCMBB | @Follow24Hodge— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 19, 2020
15 years ago Today...@Follow24Hodge scores 17 points & passes out 6 assists to send the Pack to the Sweet 16 with a win over second-seed Connecticut pic.twitter.com/R8VZ90U188— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 20, 2020
C.J. Bryce shined all season for @PackMensBball! #ACCMBB pic.twitter.com/xJqHX3ZKvJ— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 19, 2020
Recruitment is still 100000% open Thank you God !! ....... Top 15 @RazorbackFB @PennStateFball @GamecockFB@GeorgiaTechFB @MSU_Football @OU_Football @Pitt_FB @UMichFootball @HokiesFB @WVUfootball @BCFootball @Vol_Football @VandyFootball @ASUFootball @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/uVPjetzRyZ— Kelvin Gilliam (@Kelvin_Gilliam2) March 19, 2020
A remake of @TheSlyStallone’s Russian workout montage in Rocky IV? pic.twitter.com/9n3mmCD4kK— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 20, 2020
There is #StrengthInThePack. We're starting weekly challenges to keep everyone in a Wolfpack state of mind. 🐺❤️— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) March 20, 2020
Reply to this tweet or tag us in your own.
Challenge 1 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J6ChDismzz
Looking for something to binge watch?— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 20, 2020
Check out all 3 seasons of ONE with Wolfpack Football
here ➡️ https://t.co/Jym7b2q7t1#HTT pic.twitter.com/026fTWbW7A
“The strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack” #HTT #1Pack1Goal #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/jnNdUQKePE— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) March 20, 2020
Video Of The Day
Over the next few weeks we will be looking back at the top moments of our 2019-20 season:— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 19, 2020
First up: A look back at our win over the reigning national champions pic.twitter.com/GwhLS1AtpD
