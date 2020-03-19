Less than two weeks after the premature end of her season, NC State women’s basketball sophomore center Elissa Cunane was named third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

The cover story in the latest Wolfpacker magazine, Cunane made history in the process: becoming the first AP All-American in program history.

Cunane, who was also named first-team All-ACC, averaged 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this past season while leading NC State (28-4) to its first ACC Tournament title since 1991.

She also has been named one of five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award for women’s basketball’s top center and is one of 15 players on the ballot for the John R. Wooden Award given to the Player of the Year.