The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 84-78 win over Hofstra
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State shakes off disappointment, tops Hofstra
• The Wolfpacker — Video: Kevin Keatts, players discuss Hofstra win
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State 84, Hofstra 78
• Raleigh News & Observer — For one night, Reynolds rattles back to life
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State handles Hofstra in NIT opener
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Hofstra in first round of NIT
• Greensboro News-Record — Not the championship N.C. State wanted, but the championship the Wolfpack is chasing
• Technician — Raucous Reynolds crowd powers Wolfpack past Pride
• Technician — Wolfpack dominates Towson in midweek tilt
• Technician — Wolfpack downs Hofstra, advances to second round of NIT
• Technician — Hansson, Moore highlight group of 14 Wolfpack women headed to NCAAs
• Technician — Wrestling sends nine to NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — #1 NC State Baseball Cruises Past Towson, 11-1, to Reach 20 Wins
• GoPack.com — Pack Outlasts Hofstra, 84-78
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Women Wrap Up Season at 2019 NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 44 - NCAA Championships Preview
Tweets of the day
NC State Friday 🤘🏾🐺 @StateCoachD @CoachGMcDonald @PackInsider @MichaelClarkPP pic.twitter.com/QJCwVsyAHh— Antonio Barber (@toniobarber11) March 20, 2019
NC State with a strong showing in the first round of the #NIT over a high scoring Hofstra team. Big assist the night goes to the @PackMensBball fans. They really energized the team at Reynolds Coliseum. Other schools should take note. @RoyPhilpott 👊🏼👏🏻🏀— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) March 20, 2019
Hunter Renfrow was the most sure-handed wide receiver in the ACC this season. He only had one drop on 50 catchable passes. pic.twitter.com/rFF0u1kAKW— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 20, 2019
Congratulations to Henry Coleman ‘20 has earned 1st Team All-State honors in VISAA Division-I. pic.twitter.com/j69Zq6i4WW— Team Loaded AAU (@teamloadedaau) March 20, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook